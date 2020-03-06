MORGANTOWN— Most offensive linemen who come into a major college football program are looking at a redshirt season, time to grow and build the strength you need to deal with the defensive linemen who often top 300 pounds and have worked in a college weight program for two, three or four years.
Zach Frazier of Fairmont Senior High may be the exception and do so at a position that is probably the most difficult on the offensive line.
This does not mean that Frazier is in the running to start, what with both Chase Behrndt, who will participate on a limited basis in spring practice, and Briason Mays, who split starting time with Behrndt last season, both back.
But Coach Neal Brown has an eye on him.
“He’s a guy physically who is going to be able to compete from a strength standpoint,” Brown said.
“He’s got really long arms and huge hands. We’re going to start him out at center. There’s a little bit of higher learning curve at center.
“You have to make all the calls. He’s never snapped the ball, but he’s a kid I really believe who is serious about improving that and getting good. I believe he’ll a good snapper when he gets here. He’s worked on it on his own.
“He’s a guy who can definitely be in the mix as a true freshman.”
* * *
This weekend WVU goes into the Big 12 wrestling championship with the No. 1 seed at 197 pounds in redshirt sophomore Noah Adams, who is coming off a 29-0 season.
But here’s the deal. He may not even be the best wrestler on campus next season, although he will be the only one on the wrestling team.
Football recruit Frazier isn’t wrestling any longer but he just won his fourth consecutive West Virginia high school for Fairmont Senior and completed his third consecutive undefeated season winning the 295-pound title with a pin in 54 seconds.
He was the first West Virginia wrestler to win the title four years in a row in the same weight class.
“Four time state champion, that’s impressive,” football coach Neal Brown noted. “Did he ever lose to a West Virginia kid? No. You go through a whole career and not lost to West Virginia kid, that’s something.”
* * *
Jonnie West’s life has taken a big time change now that he is married to former professional golf star Michelle Wie West.
First was the marriage, of course, and now the son of former WVU basketball legend Jerry West, who also played at the school himself, is going to be a father this year.
Not only that, but he no longer is married to just a golf star for Michelle, who took a leave of absence from the game last year to allow her wrist to heal, has taken a career turn.
According to Golf Digest magazine, Wie West has joined the Golf Channel as a contributing analyst on “Live From.” She’ll also work the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup for the Golf Channel.
In January, Wie West was adamant that her playing career was not over.
“The motivation to come back is even stronger because I’m having a girl. I really want her to see me play. I want her to see me be a strong woman. That’s really important to me. The motivation to come back and play is definitely there,” she said.
* * *
It didn’t come easily, but Coach Randy Mazey has done an amazing job in a difficult situation turning WVU’s baseball program into something big time.
It’s hard enough to establish yourself in a conference like the Big 12, which includes a number of Texas schools with a huge weather advantage, but which has such baseball powers as TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers growth, directed by Mazey and spurred forward by the building of the civic/university Mon County Ball Park, has been spectacular, with the team hosting an NCAA Regional last year and hoping to move on to hosting a Super Regional in the future.
Meanwhile, Mazey’s team has begun sending players into professional baseball and into the minor leagues, with the big prize being last year when hard-throwing Alek Manoah became a first-round draft selection of the Toronto Blue Jays and led a record eight players into the draft.
This year is off to a huge start with an 8-4 early record including a current three-game winning streak during which they have outscored the opposition 34-5.
But while the bats are booming, the team’s real strength seems to be pitching. The season opened with Jackson Wolf throwing seven shutout innings of one-hit ball before turning it over to Braden Zarbnisky to complete the shut out of Jacksonville.
Then the latest game was an 8-0 combined no-hitter from four pitchers over Kent State. Combining on the no-hitter were freshman right-hander Tyler Strechay, redshirt senior right-hander Dillon Meadows and freshmen right-handers Skylar Gonzalez and Jacob Watters.
It was the school’s first nine-inning no-hitter since Billy Biggs threw a gem at Buffalo on March 8, 2002.
“We’ve pitched pretty well so far,” Mazey said. “If you’re going to do one thing well early on, that’s what you want to do. You want to win, but you’d prefer not to win, 14-12, because if you can’t pitch, you can’t win.”
In seven of the first 12 games WVU has allowed two runs or fewer.
