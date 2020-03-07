MORGANTOWN — They were bordering on stardom a year ago, the Stills brothers from Fairmont Senior High, but this year, Neal Brown has laid it out for them on how to take the next step.
It isn’t that they need to play much better, they just have to eliminate the lows in their game.
The one thing you know is that defensive linemen Darius and Dante Stills, the sons of former West Virginia star and longtime NFL linebacker and special teams star Gary Stills, will listen and approach the positive re-enforcement.
“They were productive last year, really productive,” Brown said.
The numbers tell you that. Darius, a junior last season, had 47 tackles, 14.5 for a loss with seven sacks, and Dante, a sophomore last year, had 25 tackles, nearly half of them for a loss – 11.5. He also harassed opposing quarterbacks for seven sacks and a whole lot of near misses.
But, there’s this:
“Big discrepancy between their good and bad,” Brown said. “To me, great players there shouldn’t be a big discrepancy between their good and bad. If you are a great player – everyone is going to have a little better day, the bad should still be pretty good.
“If you are a guy, like a dude, so our push for them is to minimize what your bad is, especially Darius,” Brown continued. “Let’s try to be at the top level all the time, which is consistency.”
There has been an emphasis this off-season to reshape Dante Stills.
“He’s going through a body transformation,” Brown said. “He got sick, which put a pause on that for a while. We’re taking some weight off of him to get his weight back up to a better weight.”
The emphasis this spring is to work on fundamentals with them to try and keep the consistency that will make them great.
“They can get better technically,” Brown said.
And that, he noted will lead to more games like last year’s Baylor game and less like last year’s Missouri or Texas Tech games.
* * *
Former WVU defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel is reported to be heading back to the Mountaineers as a defensive analyst on Brown’s staff.
Casteel served as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach from 2003 through 2011. He started at WVU as defensive line coach in 2001 and then in 2002 was co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach.
Castell joined Rich Rodriguez in Arizona from 2012-2015 and served as defensive coordinator at Nevada from 2017 to 2019, being let go on Dec. 9.
* * *
Brown maintains there is no depth chart this spring, not even at quarterback where it figures to come down to Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall, both of whom started last season, who will duke it out for the starting role.
“Here’s the deal with it: We won’t come out here and label starters and all kind of stuff,” Brown said. “I know you want to ask about individuals, and we can talk about them, but every spot, even the guys who made all-league, we’re going to have competition. Everyone’s going to get reps and is going to have to earn them and earn playing time.
“And he says he will take a cautious approach with Doege and Kendall, knowing that players at that stage faced with the challenge of fighting for a starting job can make a huge jump from one season to another. “I thought both of them did some really good things. I think both of them, there are some big-time improvements they can make,” Brown said.
The competition, he believes, will bring out the best in them.
“One of them was simple. They needed to challenge each other better and really push each other. That was kind of a demand that I asked of both of them. Push each other, because you’ll get better in the process if you’re pushing each other.”
* * *
No one is out for the spring, but there are a number of players who will be limited in what they can do as they recover from off-season surgeries and the like, especially on the defensive side.
The offensive player who is out is Chase Behrndt, who figures to be a starting lineman either at center or guard, while on the defensive side Brown said linebacker Josh Chandler, defensive end Tajh Alston, bandit VanDarius Cowan, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson and defensive back Osman Kamara will all be limited.
That makes the practice schedule a little more difficult to deal with because Brown knows that he has to build a certain kind of toughness in this his second spring.
“We’ve got to be really intelligent on how we go about practicing, but we’ve got to be physical,” Brown said. “We’re not at a point where we’re good enough on both lines of scrimmage where we can minimize physicality during the spring.
“We’re going to have to be physical during the spring and we’re going to have to be smart about how we do it,” the coach continued. “We do have some number limitations, so how we structure practice and when we take breaks and things like that are going to be important, but we’ve got to have a physical element in spring ball.”
