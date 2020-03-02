MORGANTOWN — The whole world is a confidence game and we’re all just players in it.
We’re not talking about the kind of confidence game that is defined as a swindle in which the victim is persuaded to trust the swindler in some way.
No, we’re talking in confidence you yourself, be it in business, in dating, in school work or in sports.
And so it was that on Monday, with suddenly unranked West Virginia’s slumping basketball team readying to go back on the road, where it has won only once in Big 12 play all season, for a game against Iowa State in 9 p.m. game on ESPNU. Coach Bob Huggins was asked how important for his team’s confidence was it that it win a road game heading into tournament play.
Huggins thought for a moment, then offered up this gem.
“I think winning one in Sabraton would be important right now,” Huggins joked, referring to a town adjoining Morgantown.
Yes, it has gotten that bad as they have lost six of their last seven games, including a home game last time out to Oklahoma.
“We need to win. We need to win for a lot of reasons. I don’t know home or road if it really matters. We just really need a win,” Huggins said.
In some ways this is the old chicken and the egg discussion. Do wins come from confidence or does confidence come from wins.
“I think confidence is the way you feel about yourself,” Huggins said.
Often, the lack of confidence exhibits itself in the way a team is shooting and it is hard to imagine any team shooting much worse than WVU has been through this streak and, to be honest, virtually all year.
“We’re wishing shots to go in rather than knowing shots will go in, if you know what I mean,” Huggins said. “When you are playing with a lot of confidence you let it go knowing it’s going to go in. Then, when you are not playing with any confidence you are hoping it goes in.
“I think that’s why sometimes we make some shots at the end of games when we know the game is over with. You don’t feel the weight of the world on you.”
Certainly it’s been obvious to all who watch WVU play that they are not shooting with confidence. Players with reputations as shooters — Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Deuce McBride — are struggling and that has permeated the whole team.
The problem is that facing Iowa State, you normally have to score to win as if this team, which has had its own dilemmas with a 12-17 and 5-11 Big 12 record and its best player, Tyrese Haliburton, out with injury.
“They’ve always made shots. I can’t remember when they didn’t make shots,” Huggins said.
The thing was, Haliburton was the man who set everything up for the Cyclones’ offense, a sure All-Big 12 player.
“I think Haliburton was a creator for them,” Huggins said. “They have gone to running more sets now that they don’t have him but they are still going to try to score in transition.”
And, as anyone who follows basketball knows, scoring is contagious on a team.
“You look around this league and Texas struggled to make shots, now they are making shots,” Huggins said. “Oklahoma struggled to make shots, now they are making shots. This is a league where seemingly when you get hot everyone makes shots. We just need someone to get hot.”
That, however, is asking a lot from this group and they running out of time with only games at Iowa State and at home against Top 5 opponent Baylor left before the Big 12 Championships arrive.
