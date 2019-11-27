MORGANTOWN — In a way, despite the results of a season that has provided but four victories heading into its 12th and final game at TCU on Friday afternoon, West Virginia’s football team has been part of a defensive revolution within the Big 12 Conference.
This will not match the American Revolution when historians look at it, but defenses are improving in the Big 12 – or conversely, if you want to look at it this way – offenses are slipping.
But that is not something most people believe.
WVU senior Reese Donahue, who plays his final game as a Mountaineer at TCU, Monday shed light on what is happening when he said:
“Everyone gives the Big 12 a bad time about scoring a lot of points but I don’t think it’s because of bad defense. If you look at it across the board, the defenses are pretty good. The offenses are just powerful.
“You have guys like Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray in the backfield ... look at that right there, up for the Heisman three straight years. How could you not have an explosive offense?
Indeed, but if you look at the numbers, the points being scored by Big 12 teams are showing a downward trend.
This year, the league is giving up just 26.9 points per game while last year that figure was at 28.3 and the year before that it was 28.6.
Put a different way, this year, no Big 12 team is giving up 40 or more points a game and only Kansas, at 33.9, is giving up 30 or more points a game. Last year, no team gave up 40 or more points a game, too, but five teams gave up 30 or more.
And, in 2017, there were four teams that gave up 30 or more points a game while Kansas gave up 43.4 per game.
Now it’s true, that one must factor in the fact that there are four new coaches in the league this year and they are the four lowest scoring teams in the league – West Virginia, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Losing Dana Holgorsen, Kliff Kingsbury and Bill Snyder did nothing to enhance the offensive reputation of the conference, but even so if you look, a big time effort has been made through the league to improve the defenses.
Oklahoma added a new coordinator this year and went from giving up 33.3 points a game last year to 25.5 this year. Oklahoma State went from 32.5 to 26.4 this season, Baylor cut from 31.7 last year to 19.5 this year, Texas Tech from 31.1 to 25.6 this year, Kansas State from 25.4 to 21.9.
Now WVU went in the opposite direction, going from giving up 27.2 points last year to 29.9 this year, but you must recall that this was a defense learning a new scheme. They were also decimated by injuries, hurt by an offense that could not keep the ball out of the opponents’ hands and was a defense that was terribly young.
The fact of the matter is that WVU has come on over the past few games, giving up only 23.8 points a game over the last four games. They held Baylor to 17 points, Kansas State and Oklahoma State to 20 points.
Even in the Texas Tech game, when they gave up 38 points, only 3 of those points came in the second half.
This is proof they are catching on.
“The thing I have to make sure of — and I know it’s a weakness of mine — I’m always trying to figure out a way to get better,” said defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.
“Even after you do something pretty good, there’s always more. I told our players since camp, if they’ll just trust us, believe in us, do what we ask them to do ... and we haven’t.
“There were a bunch of bunch of times where we had quarters where I can’t even figure out where we were at. But, I will say the last four games — if you take out the first quarter and a half against Texas Tech — we’re actually doing things really well.
“Our guys have to understand this isn’t things they haven’t been told. I’m not one for swinging a bunch of praise because that’s what I expect. I expect us to dominate the line of scrimmage. I expect us to cover the pass. I expect us to line up right.
“That is the expectations. They have been coached that way. I know we are getting into every detail. We’re far from perfect, but we are going to get better and better. That’s what we’ve discussed. It will take every ounce of everything we’ve got to go out and beat TCU.”
And, in the end, defense is what WVU football really is all about. At least that’s how Donahue, a native of the state, sees it.
“I think it’s important to turn it around. We talk about the blue collar mentality of this state, that kind of surrounds what defense is all about,” he said.
It took time for it to come together this year under Koenning, but that was because of the aforementioned problems that forced changes on the run.
“Right now, we’re young in a lot of places, but now we know the expectations. The standard has been set. You know the expectation is this and you are not to do anything but exceed that expectation,” Donahue said.
“That’s how you build. It’s one step at a time. Now that we know, we have a foot in the door. We have a bunch of young guys coming back. There’s no more freshmen. Those guys now need to be leaders, guys like Kerry Martin and Noah Guzman.
“It’s about building. Those guys are going to build. I did my part showing them how to lead and do their part as a college athlete.
“Now it’s their turn to continue the tradition and show the young guys.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.