MORGANTOWN — In another world, West Virginia’s young, talented and inexperienced power forward James Okonkwo would have picked up another racket other than basketball to make his way athletically.
That racket had strings, not like a violin, but strings that were used to hit a fuzzy yellow ball back and forth on a court.
Instead of slam dunks, he well might have been looking at grand slams to take him to the top.
We’re not talking about baseball grand slams, not even golf grand slams, but being from England, we’re talking tennis grand slams.
In fact, there was a time when this man with freakish athletic skills for his size, might well have spit off toward a career leading to the Wimbledon finals rather than the NCAA finals.
See, basketball is not in England what it is in America and Okonkwo started athletically in tennis.
It all goes back to when he was 6 or 7 years of age when his older brother took up the game seriously, followed by his mother and father. It was only natural that he and his other brother would become involved, too and he had all the right equipment to make a go of it.
He was quick and powerful, had good hand/eye coordination, a drive to win.
And he was big.
“I was like seriously competitive in the top grades of tennis,” he said, having stuck with the sport for about seven years or, until he headed for high school and decided basketball was a better fit for him.
It is difficult to imagine an opponent trying to get a passing shot by him with his long reach or to win a point with a topspin lob over his 6-9 head.
“Once I got to the net it was over,” he said.
And his serve?
“Devastating,” he said, repeating the word for emphasis.
But he looked down the road and saw that really wasn’t where he wanted to wind up.
“I don’t think I’d be me,” he said. “I think I’d be a lot skinnier. My longevity wouldn’t be that good because there aren’t that many 6-9 tennis players around.”
So he dropped his serve and headed into basketball, a game that wasn’t all that popular at the moment in England, where soccer rules and tennis and golf certainly are above it.
He was just starting to blossom physically and got seriously into the sport, but didn’t know where it might take him. At that time, though, his older brother migrated to the United States to play tennis at Iowa. He suddenly saw there was a market for him as a basketball player.
But, as he became known, COVID hit, which he says was a blessing in a way for he took time to put together a basketball highlight video that he placed on YouTube.
It’s a small world, you know, and they picked up on it at Beckley Prep, of all places, and invited him over, where he came into Bob Huggins’ view. The thing was, he still could have played high school ball but the veteran Hall of Fame West Virginia coach grabbed him with plans to redshirt him last year.
But, as it were, Huggins believed he could develop Okonkwo better if he played, only to have him become injured.
Mostly he sat and watched, studying the players ahead of him, just as he did in England he took on a persona from studying film of Kevin Garnett, with whom he identified, and Tim Duncan and Dennis Rodman. This year, Huggins is nursing him into games behind Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague, and the lessons are many in practice and in games.
“I went from not playing to guarding a 7-foot-4, 290-pound monster,” Okonkwo said. “I tried to stay locked in, not think about who I was guarding, just trying to slow my defensive matchup down. The more I play, the more efficient I’ll get in that aspect.”
And helping him along in that aspect is teammate 6-10, 285-pound Jimmy Bell Jr. every day in practice.
Looking at his size and athletic ability, you tend to forget how inexperienced Okonkwo is, but he really is a child against men and when Morehead State came to town earlier this year he let the inexperience show through.
“I didn’t take it seriously,” Okonkwo said.
Huggins noticed, got on him about it and kept him out of the game.
“I was to blame,” Okonkwo said. “I apologized to the team.”
Verbally and in another way, for long after the game ended, he was out there running the Coliseum stairs, not on orders from Huggins but on orders from his own inner voice.
“It was my way of saying I was sorry to the team and punishing myself,” he said.
That’s why Huggins is so high on him.
