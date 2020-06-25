MORGANTOWN — On Thursday, the West Virginia University football program announced the winner of the 2020 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award and those named Iron Mountaineers by the strength and conditioning staff, awards that normally are given out at the spring game which this year was canceled.
The Nikolich Award is given annually by the Blue and Gold News to the walk-on team member who has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic, is going this year to safety Osman Kamara, a redshirt freshman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Iron Mountaineers are the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.
This year’s Iron Mountaineers were true workout warriors: redshirt senior safety Dante Bonamico from Bridgeport, redshirt junior safety Noah Guzman from La Puente, California, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Gmiter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and sophomore wide receiver Bryce Wheaton from Fuqua-Varina, North Carolina.
This is a group of players who embody what is good about sports. In a world gone astray, they have stuck to the task.
To be a walk on, as Kamara was, and to earn playing time and recognition and, eventually, a scholarship is no easy work. It’s like running up Law School Hill dragging a 30-pound weight behind you.
The highly recruited athletes come first, in part because their resume screams out success, and in part, because the coaching staff by nature of recruiting them has put their reputation on having them succeed.
Walk-ons need to be special to succeed. They need to put guts over glory. They need patience and they need confidence that what they put into being noticed, usually through special teams, at least at first, will allow them to have the satisfaction of making plays on Saturday afternoon.
“When you get that slight opportunity, you have to take advantage of it,” Bonamico said last year, spouting advice from another former walk-on, linebacker Casey Vance, gave him.
Vance went from walk-on to All-Big East.
And, when promoted into a starting role, Bonamico saw it not as an end result but as a beginning.
“I’m still going nose to the grindstone every day. No one has a job set in stone yet,” he said.
“I worked my tail off this summer. All of us did. The DBs were in here every day hitting weights we’ve never hit, pushing each other every day.”
And, he used that work to create an Iron Mountaineer, which is a bigger honor than you may imagine.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.