MORGANTOWN — The key decisions have been made and Neal Brown has a good idea now what goes into the winning recipe he is trying to cook up in his first season at the helm of West Virginia’s football program.
And, while most things went as well as he could have hoped, there are some eggs to be cracked and flour to be sifted this final week before all courses of the meal that is the season’s initial game can be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountaineer Field.
According to the first official depth chart that was released Monday morning, there are still some jobs being contested and probably won’t be decided until after Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices.
As far as things go right, one begins with the thought the Mountaineers have gotten this far through the preseason without any serious injuries to key players while gaining help in areas that were weak coming into the spring.
WVU looked when Brown took over the team that it would be a run-heavy offense, for it had a deep, experienced and talented group of running backs but an unsettled situation at quarterback and inexperienced group at wide receiver.
This week, however, when Temple transfer Sean Ryan, a long wide receiver from Brooklyn, was cleared to play immediately after he completed a thorough rebuilding of the receiving corps and was inserted as a starter.
“We’ve gone on the hope he would be ruled eligible,” Brown said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches’ conference call. “We’ve practiced him with the ones all fall camp.
“We would have been in a little bit of a bind if he was ineligible,” Brown said. “He’s a guy that has good length. He’s got experience and played well down the stretch for Temple last year. He’s been very productive in fall camp.”
Putting him in there with the elusive Tevin Bush in one slot and the top returning receiver T.J. Simmons, an Alabama transfer who believes he’s ready for a breakout year, along with the fleet Sam James and there’s no reason to have a lack of confidence in the passing game.
This is especially true with Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall settling and winning the quarterback job, rather than just surviving to be named the starter. What’s more, there’s even depth now in the passing game, with backups George Campbell, a one-time top recruit at Florida State, and redshirt Bryce Wheaton both dangerous threats on the outside.
It’s true that there were a couple of negatives on the offensive side, the conversion of Chase Behrndt to center having failed so Josh Sills has been moved there while Behrndt fights against John Hughes for the starting right guard spot.
“Both will play,” Brown said. “We will carry it to practice this week, then determine who will be the starter.”
The key element in the line may be the development of big left guard Mike Brown.
“He is just learning the game. He has not played much football in his career, but Brown has worked extremely hard and gotten his weight under control. He can be a really good player in this league.”
And while injured tight end Jovani Haskins has been cleared to play with no mention of his pending court case, young Mike O’Laughlin has been named starter there.
“[O’Laughlin] keeps getting better and better,” Brown said. “He’s solid. I know what we can get out of him. He’s a better blocker than expected and his background as a receiver helps him run routes and catch the ball.”
Kennedy McKoy took down the top running back spot, as expected, but Martell Pettaway, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield all offer talented options and will get a great many carries on their own while also working out of the backfield in the passing game.
On the defensive side of the ball, there weren’t any surprises. Fairmont Senior High’s Darius Stills will be starting at nose tackle and brother Dante will be splitting time pass rushing from the outside tackle spot with veteran Reese Donahue.
There is still a hot battle raging at defensive end that may not be decided conclusively at all between Jeffery Pooler, Taijh Alston and Reuben Jones.
There is one absence on the defensive side, other than the suspended VanDarius Cowan, and that is Dreshun Miller, considered a top junior college cornerback last year. The redshirt junior will not play this week with an unspecified injury.
“He’s to be determined moving forward,” Brown said.
LSU transfer Josh Growder will do the punting and hold for placekicker Evan Staley while Sinkfield will run back punts and cornerback Keith Washington Jr., Sam James and Kennedy McKoy will run back kickoffs.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.