MORGANTOWN — Al Pogue, a key member of West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown’s staff as cornerback coach and one of the top recruiters, has left to return to Auburn University.
In this day and age where the mobility of players has dominated college football news, less attention has been paid to the fact that coaches are continually on the move. Pogue becomes the third member of Brown’s original WVU staff to leave.
Earlier in the off-season receivers coach Xavier Dye left to take a similar position at South Florida and was replaced by Gerard Parker from Penn State while Blake Seiler, the inside linebacker coach and special teams coordinator became defensive coordinator at Old Dominion, replaced by Jeff Koonz of Ole Miss.
Pogue’s departure was expected when defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson left Auburn for Florida State in January.
A native of Mobile, Alabama, Pogue spent three years coaching at Auburn. He was offensive quality control coach in 2011, special teams quality control coach in 2012 and director of high school relations in 2013.
Prior to that, he was head coach at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High from 2008-2010, Montgomery St. Jude for the 2006 and 2007 season and at Calhoun High in 2002. At Carver, he had an undefeated 2008 season.
A gregarious, friendly person, Pogue coached with Brown throughout his time at Troy and helped defensive coordinator Vic Koenning develop one of the better non-Power 5 defenses in the nation.
His personality and connections in Alabama also helped him recruit at WVU and he and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley were the key recruiters on Eddie Watkins, an Alabama running back who signed with WVU just two days before Pogue announced his departure.
Watkins told 247Sports that he was unaware that Pogue was planning to leave when recruiting him.
“I didn’t know he was leaving,” Watkins told 247Sports. “I’m a little upset, but I’m still gonna ball out. It’s life and life keeps going.”
Brown has already begun his search for Pogue’s replacement.
