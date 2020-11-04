The WVSSAC sent an email to West Virginia high school principals and athletic directors on Tuesday informing school officials that the minimum number of games a football team must play in order to become eligible for inclusion in the playoffs has been lowered.
According to Mercer County school officials, the new ruling lowers the threshold for playoff inclusion to three games, one less than the four games previously mandated by the WVSSAC on Oct. 15.
The ruling includes the caveat that schools which have played three games or less have attempted to schedule games, whenever possible.
Any school wishing to petition the WVSSAC for inclusion in the post season has until the end of business today to do so.
Schools not participating in the playoffs evidently will continue to be permitted to schedule more games if they have not yet played a full slate of 10.
Playoff fields for all three WVSSAC classifications are slated to be set this Saturday when the WVSSAC releases its final ratings.
In Four Seasons Country, James Monroe has played the fewest number of games this season, playing its third on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.