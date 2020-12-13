BLUEFIELD — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has set the tentative schedule for the delayed start of high school winter sports in the Mountain State.
Winter sports are set to start back up practicing January 11 after Governor Jim Justice announced November 11 that they would be put on hold four days into the start of practice for girls basketball.
All of the state tournaments will be held at their regular sites which were available for the new dates.
Games will be allowed to begin for girls basketball January 22 and boys basketball one week following that. Wrestling matches can start January 25 with swimming meets getting the earliest start January 15.
Girls basketball has its sectional tournaments from March 13-20 with regionals from March 23-25. With four classes regionals will have AAA on the first day, AAAA and A on the second and A rounding it out on the Thursday. The state tournament at the Charleston Civic Center is set to take place March 30-April 3.
Boys basketball plays its sectionals March 20-27 with the regionals March 30-1 followed by the state tournament April 6-10.
The regionals for wrestling will take place March 5-6 with the state meet March 17-20.
Spring sports will begin practicing March 15 with the first competitions scheduled for April 7 in baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.
Softball has its sectional tournaments from May 24-June 7 with the regionals June 8-12. The state tournament will be June 16-17 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The sectional tournaments for baseball will take place March 31-June 12 followed by the regionals June 14-19. States will be June 24-26.
Tennis will have its regional tournaments May 24-29 with the state tournament June 3-5.
Regionals for track and field take place June 2-4 followed by the state meet June 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.