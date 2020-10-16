BLUEFIELD — The West Virginia Secondary School Athletics Commission has released the guidelines for high school fall sports postseasons.
The Saturday night map of the School Alert System by the Department of Education will continue to determine what schools are eligible to participate in the postseason.
Postseason begins for soccer next week with cross country regional meets Oct. 22. Volleyball has sectionals the first week of November and the following week playoffs begin for football.
Schools in green, yellow and gold counties will be able to participate in playoffs for all fall sports.
In the regular season, schools in gold counties have only been eligible to play teams from other gold counties.
Schools in orange are not eligible to play in the postseason for football, soccer and volleyball. Cross country and sideline cheer teams in orange counties can participate if they have had a negative COVID-19 test wishing seven days of the start of the competition.
Any school in a red county on the Saturday night map is not eligible to play in the postseason as well as ones that are verified as red during the week.
The attendances rules will be changes for the postseason with the limit being 20 percent of the facility’s capacity. Only immediate household members and grandparents have been allowed to attend in green and yellow during the regular season.
The WVSSAC released additional modifications about football that set the minimum number of games to qualify for the playoffs at four.
James Monroe is the only team in the area that has not already reached that number of games having only played twice. The team is currently in a preventative quarantine following an opposing player player having tested positive the day after their game at Tug Valley in Mingo County.
The playoffs will have the top eligible 16 teams play based on the rating system the WSSAC utilizes.
Teams that don’t make the playoffs can play additional games game up until November 28 as long as they haven’t already played 10 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.