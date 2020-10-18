BLUEFIELD — This season, there will be no more opening tip-offs to high school basketball games in West Virginia.
The WVSSAC recently released a set of COVID-19 guidelines that will ostensibly govern the conduct of high school boys and girls basketball games in West Virginia during the 2020-21 season.
The midcourt tip-off (a.k.a. “center jump”) is a longstanding ritual for opening basketball games that endured long after literal halfcourt jump balls eliminated from the flow of the game in 1981 in favor of alternating possessions. The new rule will eliminate the opening tip-off and award the visiting team the first alternating possession for the throw in. The traditional tip-off has become primarily a ceremonial aspect of the game than a practical one, but the absence of it will surely be noticed by both fans and players at the outset of the season.
The recent release by the WVSSAC listed eight modifications of game procedure coaches, players and game workers and eight additional modifications directly affecting game officials.
The first rule of the first set of eight guidelines is that face coverings will be required when social distancing is not possible. This will directly affect coaching staff and bench personnel as well as scoring table personnel. Essential personnel at the scorers will include the timer and the home and visiting team scorers.
Handshakes prior to and following the contests will be suspended.
Each athlete will be responsible for bringing his or her own water to the game. Players will not be allowed to share water stations or coolers.
Coaches are to endeavor to reduce the number of team personnel traveling when possible. This includes a recommendation to dress fewer players for road games.
Head coaches from each team will attend pre-game conferences while adhering to social distancing guideliness. Players will not be allowed to join in the conferences.
Space is to be created between the team bench areas and spectators, the latter of whom should sit on the fourth row and higher behind the bench areas.
Cheerleaders will be required to wear face masks and coverings during the game.
The first rule noted specifically for basketball officials notes that that the referee only will attend the pre-game conference.
Other rules include requiring officials to stand six feet or more away from players making a throw-in. Instead of handing the ball to the out-of-bounds players, the ball will be bounced to the receiving player. Similarly, when free throws are held, the lead official will stand at the end line and bounce the ball to the free thrower.
Officials will wear black neck gaiters when social distancing is not possible and clear gloves are permissible.
In another officials rule pertaining to pre-game administrative procedures, in lieu of signing the official book, the referee will provide the scorer a 3x5 index card with the names and officials’ number for each member of the officiating crew.
