BLUEFIELD — Following the announcement Friday that high school sports in West Virginia could begin practicing August 17 the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released guidelines and a revised schedule for fall sports.
Golf will be the quickest to start with only one day before they are are allowed to begin in contests, while football teams will be able to put on pads August 21. Four days later they can start having contact and the earliest a scrimmage can be schedule is August 28 at 4 p.m.
The first soccer games, volleyball matches and cross country meets can begin on September 2. The first football game can be held Sept. 3.
All the fall sports will have to reschedule any games which had been scheduled before those dates or otherwise play fewer games in the season.
Many area soccer teams had games schedules before the new start date and must find a new dates. Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, suggested playing more soccers games each week.
“Instead of playing one game a week or two you might have to squeeze in a third in order to get in all your games,” Dolan said Friday during the announcement delaying the start of practices.
Five area football games will either have to be rescheduled or canceled as they fall before the new date games can begin. The Beaver-Graham game — a rival game of national reknown — is one of the casualties.
James Monroe has canceled its home game against Rye Cove but all four affected games are being worked on in hopes of finding suitable replacements — including a pair of River View games.
Changes to schedules for football volleyball, cross country and golf teams in West Virginia could continue as the Virginia High School League is meeting today and will set a schedule for high schools sports in the state.
The WVSSAC released guidelines for all fall sports and a separate document for football with many overlapping requirements and recommendations.
Football saw two rules waived for this year concerning playoff eligibility. Playing eight games is not required to be playoff eligible and teams do not need to play six teams in their classification to make the playoffs.
Additionally if a team wants to use flex days they must get approval from the school’s principal and follow Phase III limitations.
The sidelines must be extended for all sports to allow for distancing and volleyball teams are not to switch benches after each set. Sidelines are also to be limited to essential personnel only.
Water is not to be provided for shared use with players, who will be responsible of either bringing their own water bottles or be provided water in individual containers.
The WVSSAC also recommends teams travel with fewer players to away games and for football teams to dress fewer players for home games.
Dressing room and locker rooms are to have as limited use as possible with the suggestion that players arrive at games fully dressed as much as possible for football. Football teams are recommended to dress in small groups and use extra facilities when possible.
Modification of the usual pre-game meal is recommended and the WVSSAC suggest providing meals the players can just pick up.
Players are recommended to avoid any unnecessary contact with other players during pre-game activities. Likewise for post game handshakes with opposing teams.
The WVSSAC’s recommendations for football include holding only one day of practice with contact each week and for halftime talks to be conducted in the respective end zones instead of the locker rooms. Two additional football-specific requirements are that the length of timeouts and time between quarters is extended to two minutes while the public address announcer should make social distancing announcements throughout the game.
With likely smaller attendances across all sports the, WVSSAC is recommending schools live stream their games for pay per view to recover lost revenue.
More details will likely be released nearer to the start of the season. Individual counties are also expected to set their own requirements — including defining possible limits on game attendance.
