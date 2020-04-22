BLUEFIELD — There will no more high school sports in West Virginia this school year.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Tuesday that all remaining high school athletic competitions for the 2019-20 academic year have been canceled.
This announcement came two hours after Governor Jim Justice said that schools would remain closed for the rest of the year.
“To coincide with Governor Justice’s order to continue distant learning and keep the school buildings closed, the WVSSAC agrees and supports the decision of the Governor and Superintendent Burch. For the safety of our students, schools and the communities, this was the right decision,” said Bernie Dolan, the WVSSAC Executive Director, in a press release.
Two Mercer County basketball teams were still playing when the original decision to suspend high school sports was made and now will not get to finish their seasons.
The PikeView High girls basketball team had won their state quarterfinal game over defending champs Fairmont Senior and were set to play Winfield in the semifinals.
It was the first trip to the state tournament since 2013 and the fifth overall for the Lady Panthers, who were on an eight-game winning streak. They did not lose once the calendar flipped to February.
“It just hurts my heart for my seniors and all other seniors everywhere. It’s tough,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
Five of the seven key players for the Lady Panthers were seniors along with it being Miller’s final year in charge before she retires.
Since the suspension of play, they have been holding out hope that they would be able to finish the tournament. Tuesday’s decision squashed that hope.
“I was thinking that something could happen to where we could end up finishing the tournament but in a situation with this coronavirus you have to think about the safety of everybody,” Miller said.
The Bluefield High boys basketball team was one win away from the state tournament and scheduled to play Independence in a regional co-final game at Brushfork Armory the day the season was suspended.
“I feel for all the student-athletes at Bluefield High School, in southern West Virginia, southwest Virginia. Today was really tough,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
All five starters and the first two players off the bench for the Beavers were seniors with a singular goal of winning the state tournament. That was very possible. Bluefield was one of the top high school basketball teams in the state. Two of the Beavers’ three losses were to the other top-three teams in the state.
“Everybody thought we had a chance of winning it and we had a 15-game winning streak. Kids were playing very well,” Large said.
Practices were underway for all spring sports with some teams getting a chance to play scrimmages but regular season games had not started.
An abbreviated season for spring sports and completing the state basketball tournaments was being considered but that was contingent on the schools reopening which now will not be until August.
The three-week summer practice period is usually scheduled for June and is currently so. The WVSSAC may delay that if it needs to be delayed.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
