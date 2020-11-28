BLUEFIELD — The 2020 high school sports season in West Virginia came to a chaotic close Saturday night with the COVID-19 metrics map knocking out four teams from the football semifinals.
Almost three hours later West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission in a released statement declared the champions of each classifications with no title games being played.
“As a result of the November 28, 2020 Saturday WVDE education map, the WV Super Six high school football championships will not be played. The 2020 WV high school football championships are as follows: A-St. Marys, AA-Fairmont Senior, and AAA-South Charleston,” the statement said.
Saturday morning a number of counties with semifinalists in them moved to orange and red on the DHHR COVID-19 metrics map. The final decision would hinge on the color-coded West Virginia Department of Education School Re-entry Metrics map, which was scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Several media outlets reported that if the two maps were in agreement, next week’s games could not be played.
Three of the affected games were scheduled for Sunday and the WVSSAC was not willing to move the dates of next week’s title games in order to accommodate moving the semifinals.
The mass speculation was in line with what had occurred throughout the West Virginia playoffs, with teams regularly being disqualified due to the map. In the end, only 22 of 45 scheduled playoff matchups were played and the postseason ended a week ahead of schedule.
The WVSSAC’s official news release, which was distributed via Twitter at 8:52 p.m. Saturday, put an end to all the speculation.
“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events,” said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.”
The final map came out right on schedule at 5 p.m. which just happened to be at half time of the Bluefield-Fairmont Senior Class AA semifinal game at Mitchell Stadium. Bluefield head coach Fred Simon had an idea in the morning that it could be a possibility that the winner of the game would be the state champion.
When word got out about the new map, Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic alerted his players of the situation.
An announcement was made over the public address system in the second half saying that there was a possibility the winner of the game would be state champions — but there was also a chance that it was not.
“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility,” Dolan said, in the WVSSAC news release.
“We were hoping that the map would the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games, but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.”
