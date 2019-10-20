BLUEFIELD — The regular season has wrapped up for high school soccer teams in West Virginia and sectional play will begin Monday.
The results in the regular season can predict who will come out on top but every team will be fighting to extend their season when they step onto the pitch.
The Princeton High boys will be heading on the road to face Woodrow Wilson Tuesday in Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 game.
Even before the pairings were announced Princeton (8-8-2) expected that it would need to beat both Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East to advance to the regional tournament.
“We split with East this year and were a couple men down when we played Woodrow,” Princeton soccer coach Robbie Fix said. “We’ve got to go through both of them we figure to make it to the next round.”
The Tigers have lost only one of seven games at Everette K. Bailey Field while they are 3-7-1 on the road this season, where most of their games will be played if they advance.
Bluefield will also be on the road in Class AA/A Region III Section 2 for its game against Mingo Central tonight.
The Beavers won the only regular season matchup between the teams 2-1 and four of their last five games have been decided by one goal.
The winner will move on to the semifinals Wednesday to play Oak Hill which beat Bluefield Thursday 3-1.
PikeView is the highest seeded boys team in the area and will enjoy an extra few days of practice. The Panthers will wait in the Wednesday semifinals of Class AA/A Region III Section 2 for the winner of the Shady Spring against James Monroe game.
This season PikeView (6-2-7) has beaten James Monroe twice and Shady Spring once along with a draw. If PikeView wins it will advance to the sectional final Saturday.
The Princeton girls will open sectional play hosting Woodrow Wilson Tuesday. The Tigers won the lone matchup of the teams 1-0 earlier in the season.
Princeton (8-9-1) has won two of its last three games heading into the Class AAA Region III Section 2 tournament.
After only winning once in their first seven games, the Bluefield girls will host Mingo Central Tuesday in the Class AA/A Region III Section 2 tournament.
The teams met Oct. 5 with Bluefield picking up a 6-0 win on the road. With Bluefield the second seed in the section it would host a semifinal Wednesday if it gets past Mingo Central against either Shady Spring or James Monroe.
The PikeView High girls team ended its regular season with a 4-0 win over Wyoming East and will play them tonight in the Class AA/A Region III Section 2 tournament.
The Panthers only had five wins in the regular season with two of them being over the Warriors including 7-0 on the road earlier in the season and the regular season finale victory. The winner will head to top seed Oak Hill Wednesday.
