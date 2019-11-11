BLUEFIELD — Tazewell County next door neighbors Graham and Tazewell both made the VHSL Region 2D football playoff bracket this week. Neither will have to travel very far for their first-round game.
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (7-3) will play the G-Men (8-2) in a first round playoff rematch at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The first afternoon game of the season for both squads was dictated by Bluefield High School’s first dibs on the use of the Best High School Football Stadium in America pending the preferences of the Beavers’ first round opponent. No. 13 Man (8-2) travels to No. 4 Bluefield (9-1) for a first round meeting with the Beavers in the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Among the other top seeds in WVSSAC Class AA. Winfield travels to face top-seeded Fairmont Senior and Lewis County travels to No. 2 Bridgeport for 7:30 p.m. Friday games. North Marion will travel to No. 3 Poca for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
In other Class AA matchups of area interest, No. 11 Wyoming East travels to sixth seed Oak Glen for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday game and Mingo Central will travel to face seventh-seeded Shady Spring for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
In another VHSL Region 2D match-up, fifth-seeded Richlands (6-4) travels to Norton, Va. to face fourth-seeded Central-Wise (8-2) on Friday.
Elsewhere in Four Seasons Country, unbeaten Narrows (10-0) claimed the No. 2 seed in VHSL Region 2C and will face No. 7 Grayson County (3-7) in a first round game Friday night at Harry Ragsdale Field in Narrows, Va. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
In other Region 1C pairings this week, Eastern Montgomery travels to top-seeded Galax, Parry McCluer travels to George Wythe and Auburn travels to Covington.
In other Region 2D pairings, Marion travels to Ridgeview and Gate City travels to Union.
In Region 1 D action, Honaker travels to face top-seed Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.
High School Football Playoffs
WVSSAC Class AA Playoffs
First Round Schedule
No. 16 Winfield at No. 1 Fairmont Senior — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Lewis County at No. 2 Bridgeport — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 North Marion at No. 3 Poca — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Man at No. 4 Bluefield — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 12 Liberty Harrison at No. 5 Keyser — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 11 Wyoming East at No. 6 Oak Glen — Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
No. 10 Mingo Central at No. 7 Shady Spring — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Nicholas County at No. 8 Frankfort — Friday, 7:30 p.m.
VHSL Region 1C Playoffs
First Round Schedule
No. 8 Eastern Montgomery at No. 1 Galax
No. 7 Grayson County at No. 2 Narrows, Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Parry McCluer at No. 3 George Wythe
No. 5 Auburn at No. 4 Covington
VHSL Region 1D Playoffs
First Round Schedule
No. 8 Honaker at No. 1 Patrick Henry-Glade, Friday, TBA
No. 7 Castlewood at No. 2 J.I. Burton
No. 6 Thomas Walker at No. 3 Chilhowie
No. 6 Holston at No. 4 Eastside
VHSL Region 2D Playoffs
First Round Schedule
No. 8 Marion at No. 1 Ridgeview
No. 7 Gate City at No. 2 Union
No. 6 Tazewell at No. 3 Graham. Saturday, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Richlands at No. 4 Central-Wise, Friday, 7 p.m.
