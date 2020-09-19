Albert Gallatin, Pa. 28, Brooke 19
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 49, Williamstown 7
Bluefield 48, Woodrow Wilson 2
Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 48, Madonna 0
Braxton County 20, East Fairmont 0
Clay County 38, Hedgesville 3
Frankfort 41, Berkeley Springs 0
Gilmer County 40, Wahama 24
Grafton 21, South Harrison 6
Greenbrier East 56, Wyoming East 0
Greenbrier West 40, Pendleton County 20
Hampshire 58, Buckhannon-Upshur 6
Hannibal River, Ohio 47, Magnolia 14
Independence 56, Shady Spring 8
Keyser 55, Washington 35
Lewis County 29, Ripley 13
Liberty Harrison 53, Philip Barbour 0
Liberty Raleigh 59, Montcalm 27
Lincoln 26, Nicholas County 22
Linsly 42, Weir 7
Moorefield 44, Tucker County 28
Morgantown 35, Hedgesville 3
Musselman 43, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 7
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 44, Cameron 18
North Marion 33, Elkins 15
Oak Glen 55, John Marshall 46
Parkersburg 34, Marietta, Ohio 20
Petersburg 41, Pocahontas County 20
Princeton 34, Parkersburg South 14
Richwood 48, Hundred 0
River View 32, PikeView 8
Roane County 32, Ravenswood 0
Robert C. Byrd 41, Preston 0
Spring Mills 52, Jefferson 28
Spring Valley 22, Martinsburg 20
St. Marys 34, Ritchie County 26
Summers County 21, Mount View 0
Tolsia 59, Wayne 6
Tygarts Valley 59, Valley Wetzel 16
Tyler Consolidated 42, Calhoun County 6
Wheeling Central 35, Shadyside, Ohio 17
Wheeling Park 42, University 21
Wirt County 76, Webster County 6
