WVa. Prep Football Scores
Bellaire, Ohio 35, John Marshall 7
Belpre, Ohio 49, Wahama 22
Brashear, Pa. 25, Brooke 6
Buffalo 33, Sherman 6
Cabell Midland 20, Hurricane 16
Capital 35, Parkersburg 13
Chapmanville 48, Nitro 25
Clay County 36, Herbert Hoover 27
Clay-Battelle 27, Valley Wetzel 20, OT
East Fairmont 34, Braxton County 28
East Hardy 12, Pocahontas County 6
Frankfort 48, Berkeley Springs 0
George Washington 28, St. Albans 0
Greenbrier West 54, Webster County 30
Hannibal River, Ohio 34, Magnolia 14
Hundred 33, Hannan 6
Huntington 38, Woodrow Wilson 20
James Monroe 62, PikeView 27
Keyser 49, Weir 0
Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 0
Linsly 34, Coshocton, Ohio 14
Madonna 34, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 0
Man 22, Greenbrier East 17
Marietta, Ohio 21, Ripley 14
Martinsburg 45, Academy Park, Pa. 8
Midland Trail 32, Richwood 7
Mingo Central 33, Sissonville 14
Moorefield 48, Tucker County 16
Morgantown 49, Hedgesville 14
Mount View 20, Summers County 6
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 33, Cameron 20
Nicholas County 34, Lincoln 7
North Hagerstown, Md. 27, Washington 26
North Marion 41, Elkins 0
Oak Glen 41, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 14
Paden City 55, Bridgeport, Ohio 47
Parkersburg Catholic 28, Wirt County 7
Parkersburg South 55, Princeton 18
Pendleton County 43, Bath County, Va. 6
Petersburg 29, Hampshire 14
Poca 68, Logan 8
Point Pleasant 36, Lincoln County 0
Ritchie County 32, St. Marys 2
Robert C. Byrd 28, Preston 18
Shady Spring 34, Independence 0
Spring Mills 12, Jefferson 9
Spring Valley 33, South Charleston 6
Tolsia 32, Westside 14
Tug Valley 46, Van 6
Tuscarora, Va. 35, Musselman 0
Tyler Consolidated 74, Calhoun County 23
Wheeling Central 31, Shadyside, Ohio 27
Wheeling Park 42, University 6
Williamstown 44, Ravenswood 0
Winfield 37, Wayne 0
Wyoming East 44, Oak Hill 39
