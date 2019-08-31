West Virginia High School Football Scores...

Friday, August 20, 2019

Bluefield 41, Graham, Va. 27

Bridgeport 28, Lewis County 0

Cabell Midland 56, St. Albans 13

Calhoun County 8, Wirt County 6

Clay County 52, Sherman 26

Doddridge County 49, South Harrison 6

Fairmont Senior 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Frankfort 35, Moorefield 3

Gilmer County 34, Clay-Battelle 21

Grafton 34, Philip Barbour 9

Greenbrier East 26, James Monroe 14

Greenbrier West 27, Buffalo 0

Herbert Hoover 28, Scott 14

Hurley, Va. 22, Tug Valley 14

Hurricane 55, Winfield 20

Johnson Central, Ky. 28, Capital 13

Keyser 56, Robert C. Byrd 7

Liberty Harrison 40, Elkins 8

Liberty Raleigh 44, Westside 20

Lincoln 30, Braxton County 19

Linsly 26, Westinghouse, Pa. 18

Man 62, Logan 8

Martinsburg 49, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 12

Meadow Bridge 40, Van 6

Midland Trail 26, Independence 24

Millbrook, Va. 62, Jefferson 42

Mount View 21, River View 20

Musselman 29, Spring Mills 14

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 61, Paden City 6

Nicholas County 41, Oak Hill 7

Oak Glen 34, Weir 14

Parkersburg 27, Morgantown 21

Parkersburg Catholic 58, Hannan 0

Parkersburg South 49, Ripley 18

Petersburg 25, Berkeley Springs 14

Poca 48, Nitro 28

Pocahontas County 54, Tucker County 6

Preston 37, Hampshire 14

Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 34, Tolsia 12

Ravenswood 28, Wahama 14

Ritchie County 58, Tyler Consolidated 20

Riverside 38, Woodrow Wilson 8

Shady Spring 31, Lincoln County 0

Spring Valley 38, Wayne 0

St. Marys 31, Roane County 13

Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 28, Hundred 20

Strasburg, Va. 35, East Hardy 13

Summers County 35, PikeView 12

Trinity 38, Mapletown, Pa. 34

Tygarts Valley 52, Valley Wetzel 27

University 18, John Marshall 7

Webster County 40, Richwood 15

Wheeling Park 55, Brooke 12

