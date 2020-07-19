COAL CITY — For the second consecutive year an AAU girls basketball team featuring two Bluefield players came home with a title from an AAU National Tournaments.
The WV Legacy 13-under team based in Beckley competed in the seventh grade division and claimed the Silver National Championship.
Krisalyn and Arianna Dowell represented Bluefield on the team which included players from Shady Spring, Westside, Collins and Independence Middle Schools.
This year was much different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with the team only able to play three games before the national tournament compared to 49 games last year.
“We had actually almost 50 games under our belts before we even went to the nationals last year and this year we had three games so it was a big difference in that perspective, I think we could’ve been a little bit more sharper,” WV Legacy head coach Lane Acord said.
All but one of the players from the 2019 team played in the tournament this year so they were able to overcome the lack of games they played this year with the experience they had playing together.
“They were more familiar with each other than my sixth grade team team was where they had last year under their belt,” Acord said.
They were not as sharp as they likely would have been with a full schedule of games played before the tournament where the team plays in a number of tournaments in West Virginia and neighboring states to get prepared for the National Championship.
“Before the season started I always make a schedule and gosh we had probably 9 to 10 tournaments scheduled in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and that’s kind of how the girls get ready to go up there and compete in something like that,” Acord said.
Playing in those tournaments and against teams from all the neighboring states shows the WV Legacy players how they stack up against other players their age.
“I think it really gives them a measuring stick of how hard they have to work and I’m sure my girls are just like any other girls and boys they want to go to that next level,” Acord said.
The team is still practicing and was hopeful to get another tournament in this summer but there are not many occurring and players are beginning to have their three-week practice periods with their schools.
“We’re still practicing a little bit and I wanted to find one more tournament for them to play in before school started back but everything’s really locking up again,” Acord said.
Some of the teams at the tournament brought in new players to increase their odds of winning but Acord stuck to his team full of players from the area.
“We stay true to our girls and that has to motivate them, if we’re going to do it that way then you have to work harder and work on your skill to get better,” Acord said.
By not bringing in any outside players for the big tournaments it motivates the players to get better so the they can beat the teams that do that.
“When you stay true to them it gives the confidence too but it shows they really gotta put time in the offseason to better their craft,” Acord said.
The team had to adjust to the different style that was being played at the tournament of more physicality than teams locally have among other differences.
“When you get up there it’s a different type, they’re more physical than they are here in the area so the girls have to adapt to that and adapt to how the referees call the game and how the game is being played and nerves have a lot to do with it,” Acord said.
The team lost its first two games to teams who went on to finish second and third in the gold bracket before winning the silver title.
Playing in a big tournament in Myrtle Beach can bring out the nerves for players who have not been on a stage like that before but after two games they had adapted.
“A lot of girls never get to play at a big stage like that too so I think with that and not having the gym time we had before that factors into it a little bit,” Acord said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
