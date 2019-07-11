COAL CITY — An AAU girls basketball squad featuring two Bluefield players recently fared well in AAU National Tournament action.
The Beckley-based West Virginia Legacy 12-under team defeated the Neptune Gold from Virginia Beach, Va., 35-19 in the title game to collect an AAU Silver National Championship.
Krisalyn Dowell, a rising seventh grader at Bluefield Middle School, and Arianna Dowell, a rising sixth grader, represented Bluefield on the team.
The team also included players from Shady Springs Middle School, Westside, Collins Middle School (Oak Hill’s feeder school) and Independence.
“We have eight girls total. Six of them are sixth-graders and the other two are fifth-graders,” said Legacy head coach Lane Acord.
“They’ve only been together for five months. We started right after the (middle school) season was over. We had practices for two or three weeks and then we had our first game at Roanoke,” said Acord.
The West Virginia Legacy was relegated to the Silver bracket after being defeated in pool play by Team Durant of South Carolina and Team Fleming from Virginia. Both teams advanced to the Gold bracket, with Durant winning the championship and Fleming collecting third place medals.
Acord’s recent run with the West Virginia Legacy marks his return to coaching youth basketball after a health related hiatus.
Acord has been coaching basketball for around 20 years, an avocation that began when he started coaching his son, Devin, as a youngster in the AAU ranks. Acord’s career included stints as a head middle school coach and as a high school varsity assistant coach at Independence, where Devin had a standout career before moving on to play basketball at Glenville State.
Lane Acord’s coaching took a backseat in 2016 when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
“I had to battle cancer and I kind of stepped away from it for a while. I was away for about three years getting my health back. God has been really good to me,” Acord said. “This opportunity came up and I just kind of ran with it. I’ve got a really good group of girls. There’s a lot of heart on this team.”
Acord admitted that he didn’t know how long he can keep the West Virginia Legacy’s current configuration intact because so much depends upon the respective high school programs’ off-season intentions for their players.
“When they get to the high school level, some programs like their own girls to play together a little more. In our area, they don’t do that as much,” Acord said. “I’d like to keep them together at least through middle school. That would give us at least two more years with them.”
