It’s a date usually associated with hot weather, sore muscles and the beginning of a minimum of nearly four months of grueling physical and mental labor. High school football coaches and players look forward to it like Christmas morning. And it’s practically here.
The first official day of pre-season football practice is supposed to arrive for West Virginia high school football programs Four Seasons Country on Monday.
“Everybody is happy that we have a season right now. They’re looking forward to working and happy that we’re having a season right now,” said Bluefield High School head coach Fred Simon.
If West Virginia Governor Jim Justice doesn’t call it off today, Monday will by no means be a ‘cold open’ for area football programs. A series of regular workout regimens to gradually acclimate COVID-idled athletes to higher levels of strenuous activity have taken place according to West Virginia’s Phase I, II and III guidelines over the summer months.
Individual counties must be given the go-ahead from Charleston. That clearance will be determined by metrics from Governor Jim Justice that have not yet been released. It is possible that those metrics, which measure a county's level of COVID-19 infections, could be released today.
In addition to getting athletes in good enough shape to handle traditional two-a-days, the entire process has been an extended for both coaches and players with regard to establishing best COVID-safe practices that will be necessary for a fall football season to safely proceed. So far within the confines of these summer workouts, local coaches have been encouraged by the results. It’s all become part of the routine.
“We’ve been together all summer. Everybody’s fine and nobody has gotten sick or anything,” said Simon. “
While the workouts became increasingly sports specific over time, the practices moving forward after Monday will more closely resemble early preseason football practices of the pre-coronavirus era.
“You’re able to get a little more body contact. Your players can run routes and you can have a defense over there that can cover them and they either pick it off or the other guy catches it. You’ve got a little more 7-on-7 contact that you can do more of, plus your linemen can start engaging a little bit with the hands [to practice blocking] where before we had to pretty much stay away from it,” Simon said.
Princeton Senior High School, head coach Chris Pedigo planned to wrap up his team’s flex days on Thursday on an upbeat note, finishing up practice with some 7-on-7 passing competition and some fun drills for the linemen.
“Monday and Tuesday were more structured offensive and defensive days, but we were still allotting time for the weight room,” said Pedigo, who is also eager for the milestone of official practice to arrive.
Today will mark the last flex workout day expended by the James Monroe High School football team. Like all Four Seasons Country teams, the Mavericks have been getting together for approved workouts since the first opportunity this summer. But that doesn’t keep Monday from feeling like a special date to coaches and players alike.
“No, it doesn’t,” concurred Booth, who is happy to see the football season officially arrive but remains wary that everything could change without warning.
“I’m still concerned. I’m sure I’m just like everybody else. We’re concerned that we may get shut down later down the road. But we can only take it one week at a time ... one practice at a time,” Booth said.
PikeView High School head football coach Jason Spears won’t be certain of his full squad turnout until Monday. His fingers remained crossed.
“Hopefully, these kids who’ve been playing video games all summer will be excited about getting out on a football field,” he said.
“I’m just hoping we get a good turnout Monday and everybody stays healthy,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.