WV Coaches Association Girls Basketball Poll
Class AAA
School Record Total
1 Wheeling Park 17-2 56
2 Greenbrier East 13-2 53
3 Parkersburg 11-5 47
4 Woodrow Wilson 12-3 31
5 Cabel Midland 13-2 30
6 Martinsburg 12-2 23
7 George Washington 10-5 22
8 South Charleston 11-3 11
9 Huntington 10-6 10
10 University 11-6 6
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Musselman 3
Class AA
School Record Total
1 North Marion 15-1 54
2 Winfield 15-1 48
3 Frankfort 14-1 45
4 Fairmont Senior 14-2 34
5 Wayne 13-2 29
6 Lincoln 10-5 20
7 Wyoming East 11-3 12
8 Chapmanville 13-4 6
9 Mingo Central 14-3 5
10 Nitro 10-5 4
Other Schools Receiving Votes
River View 3, Braxton Co 1, Pikeview 1, Lincoln Co 1,Petersburg 1
Class A
School Record Total
1 Huntington St. Joes 17-1 63
2 Parkersburg Catholic 17-0 57
3 Pocahontas Co 12-4 33
4 Summers Co 11-5 32
5 Gilmer Co 12-2 29
6 Wheeling Central 9-11 24
7 Tucker Co 11-5 21
8 St. Marys 12-4 10
9 Williamstown 11-6 9
10 Tug Valley 10-6 6
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Moorefield 2, Cameron 1, Charleston Catholic 1, Calhoun 1
