Girls High School Basketball...

Girls High School Basketball

 Contributed image

WV Coaches Association Girls Basketball Poll

Class AAA

School                  Record Total

1 Wheeling Park    17-2       56

2 Greenbrier East   13-2      53

3 Parkersburg    11-5           47

4 Woodrow Wilson  12-3     31

5 Cabel Midland   13-2       30

6 Martinsburg   12-2          23

7 George Washington 10-5 22

8 South Charleston   11-3 11

9 Huntington   10-6          10

10 University   11-6           6

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Musselman                       3

          Class AA 

School               Record    Total

1 North Marion      15-1     54

2 Winfield             15-1     48

3 Frankfort           14-1     45

4 Fairmont Senior 14-2     34

5 Wayne              13-2     29

6 Lincoln             10-5     20

7 Wyoming East  11-3     12

8 Chapmanville    13-4     6

9 Mingo Central   14-3     5

10 Nitro             10-5     4

Other Schools Receiving Votes

River View 3, Braxton Co 1, Pikeview 1, Lincoln Co 1,Petersburg 1

 Class A 

School                      Record        Total

1 Huntington St. Joes  17-1          63

2 Parkersburg Catholic 17-0          57

3 Pocahontas Co          12-4          33

4 Summers Co             11-5         32

5 Gilmer Co                 12-2          29

6 Wheeling Central       9-11          24

7 Tucker Co                11-5           21

8 St. Marys                 12-4          10

9 Williamstown            11-6           9

10 Tug Valley              10-6           6

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Moorefield 2, Cameron 1, Charleston Catholic 1, Calhoun 1

Tags

Recommended for you