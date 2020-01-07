Girls High School Basketball...

Girls High School Basketball

West Virginia Girls Prep Hoops Poll

 Class AAA

Place      School      Votes

1 Wheeling Park      7-0      55

2 Greenbrier East      10-1      43

3 Cabel Midland      8-0      37

4 Parkersburg      5-3      36

5 Huntington      6-1      24

6 University      6-3      12

7 South Charleston      5-1      9

8 Woodrow Wilson      4-1      8

9 Mussleman      7-1      6

10 Preston Co      7-1      5

Other Teams Receiving Votes

George Washington 4, Martinsburg 2, Spring Valley 1

Class AA

Place      School      Votes

1 North Marion     6-0      56

2 Frankfort      8-1      37

3 Winfield      6-1      36

4 Fairmont Senior      5-2      35

5 Wayne      6-1      29

6 Lincoln      4-2      15

7 Braxton Co      9-2      13

8 Wyoming East      5-3      12

9 Westside     6-2      8

10 Nitro 6-2 6

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Pikeview 5, Riverview 4. Sissonville 2, Bridgeport 2, Chapmanville 2, Mingo Central 2, Bluefield 1, Logan 1

Class A

Place      School      Votes

1 Huntington St. Joes      11-0      56

2 Parkersburg Catholic      8-0      49

3 Wheeling Central      6-5      36

4 Summers Co      7-2      30

5 Tucker Co     5-2      20

6 Gilmer Co      8-1      17

7 Williamstown      5-3      16

8 Pocahontas Co      6-3      10

9 St. Marys      4-1      6

10 Tug Valley      5-1      4

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Madonna 2, Midland Trail 2, Magnolia 1, Cameron 1,Clay Battelle 1, Charleston Catholic 1

