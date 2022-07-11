PIPESTEM — The second qualifier for the 103rd WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place July 8 at Pipestem State Park.
After a 30-minute fog delay to start the day, Chris Daniels of Beckley was the day’s Medalist, shooting a four under par 68. “The two eagles got my head in a good place within my first nine holes of play today,” Daniels said.
Todd Harris of Culloden secured the final alternate spot with a chip-in birdie on the 17th hole to complete a three-hole playoff.
WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh said, “A 30-minute fog delay this morning didn’t stop the players from posting some great scores today!”
Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier. There were 59 players competing July 8 for 15 spots and two alternate positions in the Championship. The other qualifying players from the Pipestem qualifier were:
Tanner Vest of Shady Spring, (-2), 70; Nathaniel Begley of Oak Hill, (-2), 70; Blake Zambos of White Sulphur Springs, (-1) 71; Brett Laxton of Pineville, (+1) 73; Chandler Beavers of White Sulphur Springs, (+1) 73; Patrick Smith of Beckley, (+1) 73; Andrew Miller of Scott Depot, (+1) 73; Carson Proffitt of Camp Creek, (+1) 73; Jordan Duncan of Caldwell, (+2) 74; Josh Howell of Charlton Heights, (+2) 74; Jimmy Jones of Crab Orchard, (+2) 74; Alex Kagan of Lewisburg, (+3) 75; Bryson Beaver of Elkview, (+3) 75; Kameron Lucky of Summersville, (+3) 75; Alternate Berkley Adwell of Lewisburg, (+4) 76; and Alternate Todd Harris of Culloden, (+4) 76.
The remaining qualifying dates and locations are: July 18th at Bridgeport Country Club, Bridgeport; July 21st at Locust Hill Golf Course, Charles Town; July 25th at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and July 27th “Last Chance Qualifier” at Greenhills Country Club, Ravenswood.
The Amateur Championship will take place July 31 — August 3 at The Greenbrier.
Ewing shoots 68 to win BRJGT Blacksburg event
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Major Ewing of Blacksburg, Va. fired a 4-under par 68 to win the 17-18 age group of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf tour’s July 11 event at Blacksburg Country Club.
Ewing made 5 birdies along the way posting the lowest round of the day, and of the BRJGT season. Ewing said, “I hit it well off the tee and made a lot of putts.” McKenzie Weddle of Floyd, Va. posted a score of 2 under par 70 to finish second. Samantha Skinner of Blacksburg shot a round of even par 72 to finish third.
A field of 71 junior golfers competed in Monday’s event.
Jack Skinner of Blacksburg shot one under par 71 to win the 15-16 age group. Skinner got off to fast start making the turn at 3 under. Though the second nine holes wasn’t as productive, it was enough to hold on for the win. Connor Catterson also of Blacksburg shot 74 to finish second three shots back. Josh Cummins of Christiansburg, Va. and Carson Iroler of Galax, Va. tied for third with scores of 76.{p class=”p2”}Rocky Frye of Bramwell, WV fired a 2 under par 70 to win the 13-14 age group. Frye made five birdies on his way to victory. Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg shot 74 to finish second. Cooper Hurst of Richlands, Va. was third with a score of 79.{p class=”p2”}Rylan McGinnis of Blacksburg shot 38 to win the 10-12 age group. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. posted a score of 42 to finish second. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill was third with a score of 44.{p class=”p1”}JJ Robertson shot 3 under par 33 to win the 9 and Under age group. Robertson made an eagle and 2 birdies on his way to victory. Marco Beato of Blacksburg shot 39 and finished second while Adrian Wallace of Floyd, Va. finished third with a score of 46.
Davis wins 17-18 age group at BRJGT Glade Spring
DANIEL — Jack Davis of Radford, Va., a recent signee to play golf for Hampden-Sydney College, won the 17-18 age group at the BRJGT Glade Spring event on July 5.
Davis played consistently throughout the round, posted a score of 78 and won the age group by a single stroke over Dalton Minnick of Abingdon, Va. Davis secured the victory by closing with five consecutive pars. Minnick’s bid to catch Davis was in full flight with a birdie on hole 12, but derailed with a bogey on hole 17. Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. was only a stroke back and finished 3rd with a score of 80.
An afternoon thunderstorm halted play and the tournament had to be decided on scores from the first 9 holes. Peyton Mason of Willis, Va. was the winner of the 15-16 age group with a score of 41. Fellow Floyd County High School teammate Isaiah Cantrell was second with a score of 42. Ethan Hahn of Boones Mill, Va. was third at 43.
Rain also caused the 13-14 age group to be limited to the opening 9 hole scores. Tyler Stover of Beckley and Rocky Frye of Bramwell tied with scores of 39. Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg, Hunter Crist of Radford, and Cooper Hurst of Richlands tied for 3rd with scores of 41.
Blaine Morgan of Bluefield won the 10-12 age group with a score of 42. Evan Singleton of Pulaski, Va. captured second place with a score of 46. Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. was third with a score of 48.
JJ Robertson of Blacksburg fired a 3 over par 39 to win the 9 and Under age group. Colton Caudill of Wytheville shot 42 and finished second. Marco Beato of Blacksburg was third with a score of 43.
Duty of Hurricane wins WVGA Senior Series Raven event
SNOWSHOE — After a long but beautiful day at The Raven, play concluded with John Duty of Hurricane scoring a one over par 73, to earn Monday’s Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event.
“The course was wet,” Duty said. “I always enjoy playing up here and we had great weather!”
The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up.
Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80-plus.
Division winners were:
Senior Gross: Mike Koreski of Parkersburg; Senior Net: Jerry McKisic of Buckhannon; Silver Gross: John Duty of Hurricane; Silver Net: Jeff Hitt of Parkersburg; Gold Gross: Jim Carpenter of Martinsburg; and Gold Net: John Wiseman of Winfield.
