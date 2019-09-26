BLUEFIELD, Va. — A wrong turn did not cause any major problems for PikeView’s Erin O’Sullivan as she cruised to a win Wednesday afternoon at the Graham Invitational at Graham Recreation Park with a time of 19:35.
It was probably enough of a delay, however, to keep her from breaking the course record she set last year.
O’Sullivan pushed the pace early on gaining a large lead that was not affected by the mishap and pushed herself to extend her lead back out even further after it occurred.
“I just wanted to be able to catch up from that distance lost cause I did have more distance on second place and I had just lost that extra distance so I needed to pick it up for me to be able to gain that distance,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan led the PikeView girls to second-place behind Union on a scorching day while the boys finished second after Union as well.
The course record holder fell short of her record by 16 seconds but was two minutes quicker than the second place finisher, Maria Chacha of Mountain Mission.
“It was very, very hot, the sun was on you, you didn’t get much shade unless you were on the tree line,” O’Sullivan said. “I tried, I feel like I would have been close without that short mishap, but I did try my best.”
Getting under 20 minutes is impressive and O’Sullivan did that with her last mile being the fastest she ran out of the three.
“Anytime that we can break 20 in a girls race is impressive, she’s such a dedicated kid and you can just see it as soon as that race starts she has a goal in mind and she takes off and she never lets up,” PikeView cross country coach Tara Dillon said.
It was a rare late September day that saw the temperature go over 80 degrees which affected the runners but not enough that a course record was broken by 15 seconds.
“The times even though it was hot reflected the level of competition today and having one of the boys set a course record, the other missed it by a second shows the quality of the runners that we had,” said Al McNaughton, Meet Director and Graham High cross country coach.
The young Lady Panthers saw Jillian Hager join O’Sullivan in the top ten with a sixth-place finish and Autumn Richardson placed 15th under a minute behind Hager. Katherine Webb came in 19th for PikeView and Taylor Mooney placed 32nd.
“We don’t have a senior on our team so we are still learning and working together and our goal for this season is to be a thin black line where you can see the jersey of your next teammate and they did that today,” Dillon said.
The Tazewell girls finished just six points behind PikeView with Tailor Nolley placing fourth. Taylor Ray followed closely in eighth place and Lauren Keene finished 21st.
The Lady Bulldogs had Josie Whitt finish in 25th, Elizabeth Brown trailed in 28th, Adyn Daniels in 37th and Alivia Nolley placed 45th.
Graham was not at full strength and came in fifth, just two points behind Galax. Leading the charge for them was Julia Day in 12th.
“We had some girls on our varsity that weren’t running or were running after being sick so I think we’re going to continue to get better so I was happy with how we did,” McNaughton said.
Lauren Pearce came in 26th for Graham and following her in 27th was Elise Clary. Emma Seay was close behind in 33rd place and Rebecca Smith ran to 43rd place.
Princeton had Hayley Collins come in 17th and Melissa Foskett in 50th. Paige Spade represented Narrows well with a ninth-place finish and Richlands’ Carrie Humphrey ran to 40th-place.
The boys race saw Union claim four of the top five spots with PikeView’s Braden Ward coming in 4th place. Union’s Nathaniel Hersel broke the course record with a time of 16:41.4.
Ward, a freshman, kept up with the record-setting Bears who had seven runners finish in the top 20.
“To see the Union people be that far ahead and just see all them just kind of made me want to go harder,” Ward said.
The transition from running the shorter middle school race to the three mile high school race is not easy but Dillon has been impressed by what Ward is doing.
“It is very hard for a freshman to come in and to make the transition as seamlessly as Braden has is very impressive,” Dillon said.
Bluefield’s Lavon McClarrin ran to a seventh-place finish ahead of Logan Keaton of PikeView by less than two seconds.
Jamie Wall of Narrows finished in 11th, nine seconds ahead PikeView’s Gage Damewood who placed 13th.
Contributing to the second-place finish PikeView had Joshua Baldwin finish 23rd, Kaleb Blankenship behind him in 24th, Tyler Toney in 38th and Logan Ramsey in 45th. Jackson Ball placed 56th and Jacob Coy in 64th rounded out the Panther runners.
The top runner for Tazewell was Brody Patterson who came in 19th and Jackson Duty finished in 35th. Jacob Dowell came in 37th and Joseph Woods in 44th for the Bulldogs.
Princeton had four runners competing with Montana Meachum leading the way in 34th. Bradford hurt came in 54th, Benjamin Walker in 71st and Jerry Reed II finished 92nd.
Tristen Whited came in 79th for Bluefield along with Andrew Spencer in 89th and Korbin Bailey in 95th.
The Graham boys had Daniel Pearce place 29th and Bryce Havens finish in 65th.
Richlands finished sixth of eight teams in the boys race paced by Kenneth Coburn in 41st. Jonce Culbertson came in 52nd with Corbin Singleton trailing him in 60th and John Garret Keene one second behind. The Blue Tornado were rounded out with Blake England placing 84th and Gehrig Johnson 88th.
The middle school race saw the Tazewell boys come in first place with three runners in the top seven led by Thomas Ridelhuber in second. Walker Patterson came in fourth and Jackson Davidson in seventh for the Bulldogs.
Ridelhuber finished eight seconds behind Ian Spade of Narrows.
Graham’s Jacob Toney finished in third and Princeton middle placed third as a team, paced by Ayden Beck in eighth and Kyle Moretto in 11th.
Princeton won the girls middle school race with Graham in third place. The Tigers’ Asia Collins won the race by nine seconds and Jaycee Pritchett came in eighth.
The Graham girls had Alexi Leedy finish in sixth and Olivia Penland came in ninth.
