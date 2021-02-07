BRISTOL, Va. — Graham’s Justin Fritz and Tazewell’s Josh Herndon both collected individual regional wrestling championships in Region 2D wrestling meet held at John S. Battle High School, on Saturday.
Fritz, a defending VHSL Class D state champion, pinned Wise Central’s Brodie Bryant in 2:27 to collect the gold in the 182-pound weight class. Herndon, who on Wednesday signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Virginia-Wise, pinned Wise Central’s Austin Clevinger in 27 seconds to claim the 285-pound weight class championship.
Graham’s Zach Blevins, who was pinned by Wise Central’s Austin Eldridge in 1:39 the 195 finals, and Richlands’ Connor Cole, who was pinned by Lebanon’s Cole Jessee in the 152 finals (2:22) both qualified to compete in the VHSL State Wrestling champions.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, only the top two wrestlers per weight class advance to the state this year.
VHSL Region 2D championships
Saturday, February 6, 2021
At John Battle High School
Team Results
1. Lebanon 158.5, 2. Richlands 134, 3. John Battle 130, 4. Graham 96, 5. Wise Central 77, 6. Union 65, 7. Lee 48, 8. Marion 44, 9. Tazewell 34, 10. Virginia High 17
Individual Weight Class Championships
152 — Cole Jessee (Lebanon) pin Connor Cole (Richlands), 2:22
160 — Grayson Huff (Lee) dec. Blaine Pittman (John Battle), 8-3
170 — Johnny Satterfield (Union) dec. Fisher Martin (Lebanon), 3-1
182 — Justin Fritz (Graham) pin Brodie Bryant (Wise Central), 2:27
195 — Austin Eldridge (Wise Central) pin Zach Blevins (Graham), 1:39
220 — Trent Ray (Lebanon) pin Landen Mabe (Marion), 3:47
285 — Josh Herndon (Tazewell) pin Austin Clevinger (Wise Central), 0:27
