WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The semifinals and finals of the World TeamTennis will take place at The Greenbrier this weekend and be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network and CBS.
The top four teams from the 45th regular season will be competing in the semifinals for a spot in Sunday’s finals where the King Trophy is up for grabs and a $1 million playoff prize purse.
Top-seeded Philadelphia Freedoms will face fourth-seed New York Empire Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and are led by reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin along with Americans Taylor Fritz and Taylor Townsend. The Empire have six-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters and Americans Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe.
Second and third seeds Orlando Storm and Chicago Smash will face off in the second semifinal at 5 p.m on CBS Sports Network. The Storm are led by Americans Tennys Sandgren and Jessica Pegula while the Smash have 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens on their roster in their debut season.
The finals will take place Sunday at noon between the winners of the semifinals and for the first time in World TeamTennis history the finals will be on broadcast television with CBS covering the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.