BLUEFIELD, Va. — Fincastle Country Club hosted the 2020 WVGA Senior Series season today. In total, 54 players competed in the Par 70 layout.
Leading the charge in the Senior Division (50-59) was Chuck Workman of Marlinton whose one six over par 76 was good enough to win the gross division. In the Net Division it was Van Stemple of Shepherdstown who shot a Net 70 to claim the Net victory.
Ed McCall of Daniels took home the Gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) by shooting a one over par 71 and also won the Little General Stores Round of the Day.
In the Net Division it was Bruce Caswell of Charleston whose Net 63 earned him the victory.
Ron Witt of Masontown was low man in the Gold Division (70+), firing a five over par 75.
Tom White of Dunbar earned the Net victory with his Net 69.
The Senior Series will be back in action today at Pipestem State Park.
