BLUEFIELD, Va. — Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville, Va. was a contributing member of George Wythe’s 2019 VHSL Class 1 state championship golf team. Jonathan Woods of Radford, Va. was a key component of the Bobcats’ 2019 VHSL Class 2 state title squad.
But in Tuesday’s Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event at Fincastle Country Club there was only room for one champion among the big kids.
Woods ended up winning the one-hole playoff by a stroke to collect his second BRJGT 17-18 Age Group victory of the season.
“It was real exciting to have a playoff today,” said BRJGT Tour Director DeWayne Belcher, who welcomed a season-high field of 90 junior players to the Bluefield, Va. event. “We have playoffs occasionally ... that’s the second one we’ve had this year. It’s always fun to watch and to see who wins.”
Victory in the 15-16 Age Group was also subsequently decided by a one-hole playoff, with Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va. making par to edge out Samantha Skinner and Sean Ruan of Blacksburg, Va. All three were locked up at 79 after 18 holes.
In the upper division, Rosenbaum and Woods — both recent high school graduates — tied with 7-over-par 77s, taking matters to the playoff on Par 4 Hole No. 1.
Both golfers initiated the playoff with 300-yard drives to choice spots on the fairway. Their respective balls landed a few yards apart, virtually equidistant from the green. Rosenbaum’s approach shot could have been a dagger but it ended up sticking in the wrong spot. The shot landed just past the right bunker about four feet from the pin — but in the thick fringe. His subsequent chip left him 15 feet from the cup, where he two-putted for bogey.
“I just bladed it. It was kind of a tricky chip, too, because you’ve got the hill right before the hole,” Rosenbaum said.
It looked almost as if his approach shot was aggressively gunning for the pin. But Rosenbaum, who’ll play his college golf for defending Mountain East Conference champion Concord University this fall, said it wasn’t really a matter of a birdie attempt gone awry. The shot was merely a foot or so shy of being a terrific stroke of luck.
“I was just trying to get it close enough so I could two-putt for par. But that’s all right. You can’t get them all,” said Rosenbaum, who hadn’t played any golf in a tournament setting this summer prior to Monday’s BRJGT event.
Woods’ approach shot landed 25 feet from the pin in the open green. It was a little tricky, but Woods’ putt eased it to within 3 feet of the cup, where he tapped it in for par.
“I told my dad, I’ve been were [Rosenbaum] has been. My sophomore year we were down at Ashley Plantation at Lord Botetourt. I got into a playoff to get into the state tournament and I lost by a stroke. So I know how he feels,” said he 6-foot-4 bewhiskered Woods, who also played basketball for the Bobcats.
While the respective opening drives looked like a push on the playoff hole, for Woods, the first shot off the tee made all the difference.
“We both hit long drives ... we were right next to each other. If I didn’t hit that tee shot, he probably would have won,” said Woods, who will attend James Madison University this fall but will not play varsity golf there. “The first time I played that hole I went into a tree and had to take an unplayable. So I knew that I needed to put that shot out to the left and cut it back down the fairway.”
Rosenbaum teed off at 8:20 in the morning. Woods was in the last group in the division, teeing off at 9:10 a.m. Woods thought the relative continuity gave him the edge in the playoff.
“He’s a better golfer than that chip showed and that’s obvious. He hadn’t played in an hour and a half. So getting out here was tough on him,” said Woods, who also won this summer’s BRJGT event on the Pete Dye River Course in Radford.
All of Monday’s BRJGT divisions were Co-Ed fields. Richlands High School rising senior Caleigh Street educated the remainder of the 17-18 Year Old division, shooting a 78 to collect a third place flag.
Street, who has been playing golf for four years, plays during the high school regular season alongside the Richlands High School boys squad. She has played in the VHSL girls state golf tournament every year since her freshman season. Before she moves on to a likely college golf career, she’d like to keep that high school run intact.
“I’m really hoping we’ll have a season,” said the Blue Tornado’s gem from Jewell Ridge, Va., who won last week’s BRJGT tournament at Wytheville, Va. with a 72.
“I think the greens were a little trickier today. They were a little faster than in the practice round. I think that got a lot of people. All around, I’ve been doing pretty good. Just today I kind of struggled hitting greens and making putts.”
Filling out the top ten golfers in the upper age division, Logan Miller of Mullens and Bryce Sparks of North Tazewell, Va. finished tied for fourth with 80s. D.J. Bailey of Bluefield and Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, Va. finished tied at sixth with 84s. Alex Ramsey of Bluefield, Va. finished eighth with an 85 and Trey Sparks of Tazewell, Va. and Alex Brannock of Galax, Va. tied for ninth with 86s.
Also of local interest in the 17-18s, Tyler Galligher of Princeton finished tied for 11th with an 89. Of local interest in the 15-16 Age Group, Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg shot an 84 to finish ninth, Abigail Peterson of Bluefield, Va. shot an 86 to finished tied for 10th and Joe Tyson turned in a 91 to finish 21st. Bailey Owen of Princeton and Hunter Auton of Bluewell also competed in the field.
In the 13-14 Age Group, Pierce Campbell of Blacksburg played the back nine holes to medal with a 5-over-par 75. In the 10-12 Age Group, Hunter McCall of Richlands made three birdies en route to victory in the 9-hole division with a 1-under par 34. McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va., shot a 41 to finish third. Cooper Hurst of Richlands finished eighth with a 49. Blaine Morgan of Bluefield and Miller Cox of Princeton also competed in the field. In the 9-Under Age Group, Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. won with a 48. Bluefield’s Noah Mulkey finished fourth with a 60. Finn Smith of Princeton, Connor Kitts of Tazewell, Va., Cannon Smith of Princeton and Kerrigan Morgan of Bluefield also competed in the field.
“It was a perfect day. Fincastle is the birthplace of the Blue Ridge Tour in 1999 and it’s always great to come back and enjoy this fantastic golf course,” Belcher said. “Mr. O’Neal and his staff really rolled out the red carpet for these kids. That means a lot to us and it means a lot to the kids and their parents, too. It’s been just a fantastic day.”
The BRJGT heads for Holston Hills in Marion, Va. next Wednesday. The season-ending championship will be played at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels on July 20-21.
