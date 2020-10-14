EAST RIVER — Playing on a smaller than usual field, both the Bluefield and Woodrow Wilson girls soccer teams weren’t able to play exactly their styles of game on Tuesday night.
When the Flying Eagles showed their flashes of brilliance they found the back of the net to come away with a 5-3 win at the East River Soccer Complex.
“We had moments where passes were on, movement was good, we were winning balls and then we just kind of sat back,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Julie Agnor.
Beckley (6-9-1) racked up 30 shots for the game including 13 on goal while Bluefield had 12 shots, five on goal.
For the Beavers (5-4-1) their focus was on defending and catching the Flying Eagles on the break with their speedy attackers as they were down a pair of key players.
“We have two of key players quarantined that weren’t able to play this evening, so I was pretty pleased with the way we came out and still kept the score relatively close,” said Bluefield head coach Taylor Bulson.
The match was played on a smaller satellite field at the East River compound because the main one was being used by the Bluefield College men’s and women’s soccer teams. It took time for both sides to adjust to how the game was going to be played in tighter confines.
Neither team was able to switch the ball across the field and Beckley did not have any success from long balls as the Bluefield defense cleared them.
“We’re used to a lot more space and being a little more compact we tended to run into each other and that hurt us because we were taking up the same space and we played hard individually but not well as a team,” Agnor said.
The scoring was opened in the 15th minute by Bluefield as Taylor Papa took a shot far outside the penalty area and it flew into the top of the goal.
It was against the run of play but that was the plan for the Lady Beavers all night— using their speed to get to long passes first and then fire off long shots.
The Flying Eagles responded 10 minutes later when Sophia Hall found herself at the edge of the penalty area with plenty of time and fired a shot over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Katie Grubb.
Grubb was in her first game as the Beavers’ goalie and facing a barrage of shots. She made eight saves, including a number of ones from point blank.
“It’s her first time really been shot at so the score could have been a lot higher had she not saved what she did,” Bulson said.
The first goal for Beckley ignited the team as nine minutes later Sydney Vaught beat her defender in the penalty area and fired a shot in at the near post.
The sophomore then scored on a through ball five minutes later as the Flying Eagles went into halftime up 3-1.
Seven minutes into the second half the Flying Eagles had one of their 11 corner kicks and defender Kaydan Wyatt headed the ball home.
Bri Perry rounded out the scoring for the visitors, tapping in a cross at the backpost in the 51st minute.
Once Beckley went up 5-1, Bluefield started to gain control of the game and scored the minutes later. The Beavers’ lone corner kick off the foot of Presley Parris was sent in and found its way into the back of the net.
Papa, who was the center of attention for the Beckley defense, picked up her second goal of the game in the 61st minute with a hard shot from outside the area.
Beckley has two games remaining before sectionals. Agnor is hoping the team plays better than it showed in order to have a long run in the playoffs.
“Coming into sectionals we’ve really got to pick up our game because if we don’t start playing the way we know how to play we’re in trouble,” Agnor said.
For Bluefield most of the Class AA schools on its schedule were wiped out, leaving it to play six of 10 games against teams in a higher classification.
All four of the Beavers losses have come against Class AAA opponents and Bulson believes that will help them next week when the sectional tournament begins.
“I think we’re going to really reap the benefits of playing these tougher teams and I think it only makes us better,” Bulson said.
Bluefield will host PikeView Saturday at 11 a.m. to close out the regular season and Woodrow Wilson hosts Pocahontas County Thursday with a game at Parkersburg before sectionals begin.
