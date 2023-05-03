PRINCETON — Perfection ultimately escaped Aubrey Smallwood on Tuesday evening, but she’ll take the title of winning pitcher in a Class AAA softball sectional.
Smallwood and her Woodrow Wilson High teammates defeated the Princeton Tigers 4-2 at the Princeton diamond in an opening-round game of the big-school postseason.
Woodrow (15-9) was seeded third and had to go on the road to play second-seeded Princeton (12-12) on a chilly, windy evening. In March, the Tigers had beaten the Flying Eagles 3-1 in a regular season matchup.
“Taking that loss to Princeton was a little bit rough for us,” Smallwood said. “It was a little humbling … . Tonight, I just knew I had to be on my A-game, and win this game tonight.”
Flying Eagles head coach Tony Maiolo said, “We definitely were hungry for a win here. They’re a good team, and they’ve been playing well, but they seem like they’ve had our number, a little bit. … I’m glad that (our offense) finally broke the ice and scored a couple of runs, for sure.”
Beating Princeton is “a big, big deal,” Maiolo said. “I’m tickled we got this in.”
Smallwood and her defense authored a perfect game through five complete innings. The Tigers kept their guests from getting to the plate as well.
In the top of the sixth, however, three of the first four Beckley batters got singles, and all of them scored. Brooklynn Bird’s shot past first base allowed freshman Jasmine Daubert to claim the game’s first run. Defensive hiccups by Princeton contributed to the next two scores.
Princeton head coach Craig Johnson said that the Woodrow Wilson offense “just started putting the ball into play. We didn’t give up any hard hits — they were just, ground balls here, a little fly balls here. …
“Give it to them. They started putting the ball into play, and we didn’t — until the sixth inning.”
Princeton senior Peyton Agnew broke up Smallwood’s no-hit bid to open the bottom of the sixth. Agnew tallied the Tigers’ first run on an infield single by fellow outfielder Riley Riggs.
Smallwood said, “I knew it was going to happen. It’s hard. Perfect games don’t come with the snap of a finger.
“I knew, seeing me for the third time in the lineup for them, they were going to start making contact with the ball. But I had full trust in my defense, playing behind me.”
Smallwood regained her composure and struck out the next two batters to end the sixth.
“We’ve got to hit better, early in the game,” Johnson said. “And, now, she (Smallwood) does have 300 strikeouts this year, and there is a reason. She’s a good pitcher. I’ll give it to her.”
Woodrow senior Alexis Smith led off the seventh with a single and scored from second on Smallwood’s RBI single.
Princeton also pushed across a final run in their half of the seventh. Pitcher Emma Johnson started the frame with a single, and Agnew’s second hit of the contest brought her home.
Agnew “swings a good bat,” Craig Johnson said. “She got the first hit of the night and got us fired up a little bit. We got on a roll a little bit — not enough, but close.”
The Tigers coach said, “This is the first winning (regular) season Princeton has had, maybe since the ‘90s.
“That’s a big deal for us. And the reason that we won that many games is because these girls don’t quit. They keep on going, keep on going. All we work on is fundamentals, and positivity.”
The Tigers will now try to fight through the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Princeton will host Oak Hill, today or Thursday depending on the weather.
“They’re a scrappy team. We’ve just got to hit the ball,” Johnson said about the Red Devils. “If we hit the ball, we’re fine.”
Woodrow advances to play the section’s top seed, Greenbrier East, in a game scheduled for today in Fairlea, weather permitting.
“One pitch at a time,” Maiolo said. “We’d like to jump on them. If we could jump on ‘em, and score a few runs, I think it would help.”
Smallwood said about playing the Spartans again, “We know it’s going to be a tough game. … We’re excited, because we really want to beat them. They whooped us the last time, so it’s about time for a revenge game.”
At Princeton
WW …………… 000 003 1 — 4 8 0
PSHS ………… 000 001 1 — 2 3 2
Aubrey Smallwood and Alexis Smith. Emma Johnson and Abigail Jenkins.
