BECKLEY — Woodrow Wilson led 22-2 after the first quarter and rolled to a 74-18 victory over Bluefield in a girls basketball game played in Beckley on Saturday night5.
Abby Dillon led the Flying Eagles with 11 points. Olivia Ziolkowski and Somalia Nelson scored 10 apiece.
Arionna Dowell scored eight to lead Bluefield.
The Beavers will visit Greenbrier East on Monday. Woodrow will play at Huntington on Tuesday.
Woodrow 74, Bluefield 18
BLUEFIELD
QueenAsia Padgett 2, Melanie Hayes 1, Cara Brown 6, Adie Brown 1, Arionna Dowell 8.
WOODROW WILSON (1-1)
Lataja Creasy 5, Jolene Hazelwood 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 10, Josie Cross 7, Abby Dillon 11, Mya Wooton 6, Somalia Nelson 10, Maddy Belcher 7, Kalyn Cowger 2, Bella Staples 4, Adriana Law 8.
Bluefield……………2 6 4 6 — 18
Woodrow…………22 19 18 15 — 74
3-point goals — Bluefield (none); Woodrow 7 (Creasy, Hazelwood, Dillon 2, Belcher 2, Law).
Man 41
Mount View 39
CHAPMANVILLE — Aidan Morton scored 11 points to lead Man in a 41-39 win over Mount View in consolation action of the Chapmanville Tournament on Saturday night.
Trey Brown had nine points for the Hillbillies (2-1)
Malaki Bishop scored 11 points to pace Mount View (1-2) and Brendan Rotenberry added nine points.
Mount View plays Independence at home on Tuesday night.
