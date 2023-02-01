BECKLEY — The last time Woodrow Wilson faced Princeton, the Flying Eagles survived for a four-point victory.
Tuesday’s rematch wasn’t nearly that close, and Woodrow coach Brian Nabors said it came down to one thing.
“Honestly, just a different atmosphere,” he said after the Flying Eagles defeated the Tigers 71-26 on their home court. “We’ve improved since the last time we played, as well.”
Woodrow is indeed on a roll. Tuesday’s victory was its sixth in the last seven games, including a 49-45 win over the Tigers Jan. 17 in Princeton.
Unlike that night, there was no question about this one.
Woodrow, which moved up two spots to No. 8 in the Class AAAA state rankings on Monday, scored the last 12 points of the first quarter and the first five of the second to take a 21-3 lead with 6:51 to play before halftime.
Princeton then got a shot from Reagan Southers and a 3-pointer from Kalee Wright — one of only two times the Tigers got consecutive field goals on the night — before Woodrow (10-6) closed out the half on an 11-2 run for a 32-10 lead.
The lead extended to 52-20 after the third, and a 19-2 burst in the fourth gave the Flying Eagles their biggest lead at 71-22 with 3:03 to plat, at which point Nabors sat his starters.
“I loved the way we played tonight,” Nabors said. “From the gate I thought we were locked in, I thought we were intense. We were actually trying to execute. It wasn’t forcing anything offensively. I thought we let the game come to us. I was just really delighted about their attitude about the game tonight.”
Senior Keanti Thompson led the Flying Eagles with 16 points off the bench, the most for her since she returned to the team in the first win over Princeton.
“She’s starting to get more comfortable,” Nabors said. “The more reps she gets, the more court time she gets, the better. If we can just stay healthy and continue to work, and she has a great attitude. She’s great for the team. The team is rallying behind her and glad to have her back. There’s no type of jealousy or animosity. The team is just ecstatic to have her back.”
Abby Dillon had 12 points for Woodrow, while Lataja Creasey and Leiloni Manns both finished with 11.
Princeton (7-10) got six points from Maddie Stull and Autumn Bane. The Tigers will visit Bluefield on Thursday.
Woodrow, which improved to 4-0 against its sectional opponents with only a visit to Oak Hill remaining, will host No. 4 Cabell Midland Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“I like the way we’re playing right now, but we can play better,” Nabors said. “There’s still some mistakes we’re making that we can control. We want to make sure we go a better job and just continue to get better.”
Princeton
Maddie Stull 6, Autumn Bane 6, Reagan Southers 5, Abby Wood 1, Kalee Wright 5, Asia Collins 4.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 12, Josie Cross 8, Lataja Creasey 11, Keanti Thompson 16, Leilani Manns 11, Madison Belcher 3, Donya Burton 8, Mya Wooton 2.
P 3 7 10 7 — 27
WW 16 16 20 19 — 71
Three-point goals — P: 2 (Southers, Wright); WW: 7 (Dillon, Creasey 3, Thompson 2, Belcher). Fouled out — none.
