Last season, the Flying Eagles navigated a rocky path to earn their way to the state tournament.
Fast forward to the 2021 season and Woodrow Wilson is again dealing with crazy times thanks to injuries and Covid restrictions.
Playing without three of their leading scorers and two of their top rebounders, the Flying Eagles welcomed longtime rival Princeton to town in a key sectional showdown. Although the home team had several missing pieces, they still had the heart and soul of the team, Cloey Frantz, in uniform.
Battling her own injuries, Frantz was the epitome of Beckley basketball on both ends of the floor Tuesday. Playing all night with an exhausting effort, Frantz scored a game-high 24 points to lead Woodrow Wilson to a 48-33 win, snapping its two-game losing streak.
"I believe she gives us an advantage against any team in the state," Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said. "Cloey Frantz is the toughest player in the state. It has been a blessing to have her for four years. Cloey is just a competitor and a great example for our program. Her effort has been like that for four years. I thank God every day that we have her. She is tough as nails and willing to take on any challenge."
Early on, the game did not go in favor of the Flying Eagles.
A pair of deep balls from Sadie Boggess led to a 7-0 start, while Woodrow Wilson on the other side was struggling to find some scoring.
Frantz finally broke the drought with a runner off the glass at the 3:24 mark before Princeton pushed the lead back to seven late in the quarter. A steal and a layup from Frantz made it 11-6 after one quarter.
Woodrow Wilson (5-3) would take its first lead of the game on two free throws from Cataja Creasey with just over four minutes left in the half.
The lead then bounced back and forth before a late bucket from Laken Dye gave Princeton a 19-18 lead at halftime.
Dye led Princeton with 14 points on the night.
"I looked up and nearly five minutes had gone off the clock and we hadn't scored yet," Nabors said. "I thought once we settled down, we got into our concepts and got a few buckets. We got some defensive stops and did a good job closing out the (first) quarter. I thought that gave us some confidence going into the second quarter."
Sarah Hopkins knocked in a shot from behind the arc to open the second half, but Princeton regrouped and ran off six straight points.
A stickback from Dye started the run before long defensive rebounds led to layups first from Reagan Southers and then again from Dye.
"You are not giving yourself a chance to win when you are giving up offensive rebounds," Nabors lamented. "We are not doing a good job in that area. We aren't putting a body on people."
While the offensive rebounds were frustrating for the Beckley coach, the defensive effort was a huge bright spot.
Over the next 13 minutes of the second half, the Flying Eagles surrendered just eight points.
"We told them during shootaround that tonight really had to be a defensive effort. That is what we normally want, but especially tonight," Nabors said. "We had to get stops because we understood that our scoring was going to be down."
Woodrow Wilson closed the third quarter on its own 6-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer in the waning seconds from Rachel Eans for a 28-27 lead. The Flying Eagles never trailed the rest of the way.
"We had some girls playing that didn't have a lot of experience, so I wasn't too concerned about what was going on on the offensive end," Nabors said. "I thought Olivia (Ziolkowski) got some key rebounds for us down the stretch to seal the game. If we can get that type of effort from her every night, when we get our other players back, we are going to be a hard team to beat. It was a great team effort tonight."
Princeton is back in action Friday when it hosts Shady Spring. The road gets no easier for Woodrow who now travels to Bluefield Thursday before a rematch with Class AA No. 2 Wyoming East at home Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Princeton (5-4)
Reagen Southers 6, Lauren Parish 2, Kaitey Sarver 2, Laken Dye 14, Kalyn Davis 1, Maddie Stull 2, Sadie Boggess 6.
Woodrow Wilson (5-3)
Cataja Creasey 6, Cloey Frantz 24, Rachel Eans 6, Olivia Ziolkowski 7, Sarah Hopkins 3, Bella Staples 2.
P 11 8 8 6 — 33
WW 6 12 10 20 — 48
3-point goals — P: 2 (Boggess 2), WW: 4 (Creasey, Eans 2, Hopkins). Fouled out: Laken Dye (P)
