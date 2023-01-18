PRINCETON — With the game on the line, Keanti Thompson delivered.
The Woodrow Wilson senior hit a three from the key with 1:24 remaining on Tuesday night to give her team the lead for good, and the Beckley squad left Princeton Senior High School with a hard-fought 49-45 win over their sectional rivals the Tigers.
Woodrow head coach Brian Nabors said, “We’re just thankful that our bench is ready to play. We tell them they’ve always got to be ready when we call on them. We want everybody to think like a star. and we’re just glad that we had people step up tonight to help us win.”
“It was a great team effort tonight. I’m proud of the girls for working hard.”
The defensive effort and athleticism of the Flying Eagles (7-5) overcame a pair of offensive droughts of more than four minutes in each half. There were 17 lead changes in the contest.
Princeton (7-6) never led by more than four points, with both of those occasions coming in the first five minutes of play. But led by an experienced senior class, the Tigers remained in the victory hunt until the final seconds.
Maddi Stull, a Princeton junior, tallied the last four points of the first half to give the Tigers a slim 23-21 lead at intermission. The Beckley squad went 8-for-27 from the field in the first half.
Late in the third quarter, Kalyn Davis dished the ball to Stull for a pair of layups that gave Princeton a 35-34 lead. But seconds later, Davis was called for a foul and a subsequent technical foul. Abby Dillon of Woodrow Wilson made all four free throws To flip the lead again.
Princeton’s final lead came with 3:46 to go in the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws by Regan Southers.
About a minute later, Woodrow Wilson sharpshooter Lataja Creasey nailed a three fro the right side to create a 43-41 advantage for the visitors.
With less than 10 seconds to go and Woodrow Wilson ahead 48-45, Creasey leaped high to steal a pass from a much taller Princeton opponent. She then scored the game’s last point, from the free throw line.
Stull finished with a game-high 20 points, sinking the home team’s only trey of the night. Autumn Bane was also in double figures, with 11 points.
Cross was the only Flying Eagle in double digits, with 12 points, though five Beckley players contributed seven or more to the scoring total.
“We got to do what we do, and make adjustments,” Nabors said. “We prepare our kids for this.”
Woodrow Wilson 49, Princeton 45
At the Ralph Ball Court
WOODROW WILSON (7-5)
Abby Dillon 1 5-6 8, Josie Cross 5 1-2 12, Lataja Creasey 3 1-3 8, Keanti Thompson 2 2-2 7, Leilani Manns 0 1-2 1, Madison Belcher 1 0-0 3, Donna Burton 3 2-2 8, Mya Wooton 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 12-19 49.
PRINCETON (7-6)
Kylie Conner 2 0-2 4, Maddi Stull 7 5-8 20, Autumn Bane 3 5-6 11, Regan Southers 0 4-4 4, Carley Hurt 0 1-2 1, Kalyn Davis 0 1-4 1, Asia Collins 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 16-27 45.
Woodrow ……. 11 10 17 11 — 49
Princeton ….......8 15 14 8 — 45
3-point goals: WW 5 (Dillon 1, Cross 1, Creasey 1, Thompson 1, Belcher 1); PSHS: 1 (Stull). Fouled out: Conner. Technical foul: Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.