PRINCETON — Woodrow Wilson’s Connor Mollohan and Arrington Payne collaborated for 10 strikeouts while confining homestanding Princeton to five hits and holding out for a 6-4 win over the Tigers at Hunnicutt Field, on Monday night.
Payne had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Flying Eagles. Mollohan also had two hits and an RBI. Blake Nixon had a double and an RBI.
Noah Dunford had a double and a triple for Princeton. Zack Jenkins went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Honaker 13, Union 3
HONAKER Va. — Jax Horn went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jake Hilton went-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a lopsided win over the visiting Bears at Tom Harding Field.
Softball
Princeton 6,
Shady Spring 2
PRINCETON — Emma Johnson went the distance for the Lady Tigers in a victory over visiting Shady.
Johnson struck out 9 during her seven-inning shift, scattering seven hits. She walked two. At the plate, she helped her cause with a solo home run.
Abigail Jenkins had a home run and two RBIs for Princeton while Riley Riggs had two hits, including a double.
Kendra Pizzino went 2-for-3 for Shady Spring while Lacy Osborne had two hits, including a double.
Bluefield 15
Mount View 0
WELCH — The Lady Beavers are tanned, rested — and still winning.
Maddie Lawson tossed a perfect game no hitter, striking out six on her way to a road victory at Welch.
Lawson also led the Lady Beavers lineup, going, 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Bluefield (15-5), recently ranked eighth in the WV Metro Sports poll, takes on PikeView today at 5:30 p.m.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 10, Lincoln 9
BRIDGEPORT — Landon Crane went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Hunter Harmon had a homer and an RBI and Bryson Redmond had a double in a battle of the bats with Lincoln County on Friday.
Garrett Hicks went 4-for-5 for Bluefield, which had 13 hits in that game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.