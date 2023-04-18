Brock Halsey

Princeton’s Brock Halsey tags out a Flying Eagles base runner who tried to advance on an errant throw by the shortstop, but  but was nailed by the recovery throw from first.

 Photo by Greg Barnett

PRINCETON — Woodrow Wilson’s Connor Mollohan and Arrington Payne collaborated for 10 strikeouts while confining homestanding Princeton to five hits and holding out for a 6-4 win over the Tigers at Hunnicutt Field, on Monday night.

Payne had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Flying Eagles. Mollohan also had two hits and an RBI. Blake Nixon had a double and an RBI.

Noah Dunford had a double and a triple for Princeton. Zack Jenkins went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Honaker 13, Union 3

HONAKER Va. — Jax Horn went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jake Hilton went-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a lopsided win over the visiting Bears at Tom Harding Field.

Softball

Princeton 6,

Shady Spring 2

PRINCETON — Emma Johnson went the distance for the Lady Tigers in a victory over visiting Shady.

Johnson struck out 9 during her seven-inning shift, scattering seven hits. She walked two. At the plate, she helped her cause with a solo home run.

Abigail Jenkins had a home run and two RBIs for Princeton while Riley Riggs had two hits, including a double.

Kendra Pizzino went 2-for-3 for Shady Spring while Lacy Osborne had two hits, including a double.

Bluefield 15

Mount View 0

WELCH — The Lady Beavers are tanned, rested — and still winning.

Maddie Lawson tossed a perfect game no hitter, striking out six on her way to a road victory at Welch.

Lawson also led the Lady Beavers lineup, going, 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Bluefield (15-5), recently ranked eighth in the WV Metro Sports poll, takes on PikeView today at 5:30 p.m.

Late Baseball

Bluefield 10, Lincoln 9

BRIDGEPORT — Landon Crane went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Hunter Harmon had a homer and an RBI and Bryson Redmond had a double in a battle of the bats with Lincoln County on Friday.

Garrett Hicks went 4-for-5 for Bluefield, which had 13 hits in that game.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you