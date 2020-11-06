The 2020 volleyball season has been more about map colors, quarantines and layoffs than kills and blocks.
Normal in the fact that Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East were again battling for the sectional crown.
While the crowds were thinner due to COVID-19 restrictions, the intensity on the floor was all Woodrow versus East.
Taking five sets to decide the champion, Woodrow knocked off East 3-2 in an exhausting match that saw both teams pour their hearts out on the floor.
"It wouldn't be Woodrow Wilson volleyball if we didn't make it a little bit exciting," head coach Bre Rhodes said. "We knew it was going to be a fight and both teams were deserving of the win tonight."
From the opening serve it was clear the match would likely take five sets to settle the battle between the old rivals.
Greenbrier East broke open the first set going on an 8-0 run to take a 15-7 lead sparked by the play of Bali Coles.
Four kills from Savannah McMillion helped the Lady Flying Eagles claw back to within one at 21-20.
However, a service error from Woodrow and a couple missed opportunities vaulted East to a 25-20 win.
With Olivia Ziolkowski frustrating East at net and Emily Stack tossing in two kills, Woodrow jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead in set two, only to see the Lady Spartans roar back to take a 24-23 lead.
The Lady Flying Eagles evened the score and took the win behind an ace from Asya Stewart and an explosive kill from Elysia Salon.
Set three was another nail biter.
Leading 18-17, McMillion pushed the Woodrow lead to four with three straight kills.
"(Savannah) definitely stepped up for us," Rhodes said. "She swung when she needed to swing, tipped when she needed to tip and got some blocks for us."
Madison Boswell answered for East with two kills to ignite a 5-0 to regain the lead, before Woodrow answered back.
Trailing 23-22, Salon hit back-to-back bombs and Ziolkowski iced the win with a tip that could not be handled by East.
"Elysia has really come around this season. I knew she was a strong hitter but she is playing all the way around now. She has come a long way," Rhodes said.
Facing defeat in set four, East rolled out to a 17-10 advantage behind the play of Boswell. Woodrow would get as close as two points before the Lady Spartans closed on a 4-0 run to send the match to a fifth and deciding set.
In the final set, East took the lead at 10-7 and appeared to have the momentum.
A kill from Stack stemmed the tide for Woodrow and Emily Gallaher gave the Lady Flying Eagles the boost they needed with three aces in a 7-0 run. McMillion fittingly sealed the win with a blast to secure the sectional title.
"We were worried coming in tonight after being off three weeks due to quarantine and not having very many practices," Greenbrier East head coach Matt Sauvage said. "We saw a little rust out there, but overall they played their hearts out and it was a fun game."
Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East both advance to the regional championship Saturday at George Washington High School. East will play the host team, while Woodrow Wilson will play Riverside.
The winners of the first matches Saturday are guaranteed a spot in the Class AAA state tournament the following Saturday.
In the best-of five set semifinals, both teams cruised into the championship round.
Woodrow Wilson advanced with a 3-1 win over Princeton, while East overwhelmed Oak Hill, 3-0.
