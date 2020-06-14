BURKES GARDEN, Va. — The Varmint 1/2 Marathon looked a little different in its 27th annual race with health precautions in place but still saw over 200 runners compete Saturday morning in Burkes Garden, Virginia, and the women’s course record fall.
Stephanie Place of Bristol, Virginia, broke the women’s course record which she set in 2017 by nine seconds with a time of 1:21.22. In addition to being the fastest women she finished fifth overall.
The second-best women’s finisher was Natalie Patterson out of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Kelly Moyer of Pennsboro rounded out the top three ladies.
The fastest runner on the day was Tyler Obrien out of Roanoke, Virginia, who claimed the overall title with a time of 1:17.09. He beat Andrew Parkins of Salem, Virginia, by 27 seconds with Lowell, Ohio, resident Scott Burnham in third with a time of 1:18.21.
The men’s course record remains at 1:13.04 which Tanner Cook set in 2018. He finished fourth with a time of 1:19.04 in this year’s race at Burkes Garden.
It was one of the first races in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic and had runners start in groups of 20. The race did not have its usual vendors and music due to health precautions.
Handmade wood sheep were given out as trophies and all runners received a Varmint mask.
This year’s race was dedicated to Josh Wandell and his fight against ALS.
In addition to the half marathon there were virtual races for that race as well as the 5k.
Both the 5k and kids mile fun run were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.