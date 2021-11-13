RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands football team’s quest to beat Ridgeview on the third try in two seasons looked as if it would finally come to fruition at Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night. But luck stayed on the Wolfpack’s side in the very end.
Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn hit Brandon Beavers with an 5-yard touchdown pass to the left edge of the end zone as time expired, giving the Wolfpack a 29-28 victory over the Blue Tornado in a VHSL Class 2 first-round playoff matchup.
Beavers’ game-winner was the third time the lead changed sides over the final minute and a half of play.
The Blue Tornado took what they thought was the decisive go-ahead on a 91-yard kickoff return for a score by Sage Webb. But the subsequent 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the door ever-so slightly ajar with a minute remaining to play.
Ridgeview had taken the 23-22 advantage on a 26-yard O’Quinn scoring pass with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Richlands led 22-15 before the Tornado gave up a safety to the Pack when Webb was stopped in the Blues’ end zone with 2:38 remaining in the third period.
The Blues put that lead on with a 24-yard field goal by placekicker Isaiah Bandy with 8:08 remaining in the final period.
Bandy hit five field goals on the night for Richlands. He hit a 27-yard field goal with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, a 38-yarder early in the third, a 36-yard field goal just before the end of the first half and a 24-yard kick for 3 early in the first quarter.
Webb gave Richlands a 72 yard scoring run in the first half.
O’Quinn was also responsible for a 52-yard touchdown pass and a 2-yard scoring sneak for the Wolfpack (8-3), which will advance to face Mountain 7 rival Central-Wise in next week’s second round.
The Blue Tornado wrapped up the 2021 season at 5-5.
