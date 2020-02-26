NARROWS, Va. — One coaching legend said his departure to the sidelines Tuesday night, while another coach appears to be building his own legend.
The defensive-minded Green Wave of Narrows held Bland County scoreless for a seven-minute stretch of the first half and dispatched the Bears 65-49 in a first-round clash of the Region 1C boys basketball playoffs.
Fans packed the William B. Patteson Jr. Gymnasium and many of them were wearing the green of the home team.
That created “a lot of energy” for the Green Wave, said senior Logan Conley, who had 13 points for the victors.
“It gets us excited before a game and gets our blood pumping.”
“It’s great when you’ve got that home court advantage,” said Patrick Bailey, head coach of Narrows (17-6).
“It’s huge. We’ve got the best fans in the state.”
Veteran Bland County coach Rich Hankins, wrapping up his final coaching season, said, “Coming down here to Narrows, we knew they’d be ready for us. We knew how good they were.”
The game’s first two baskets belonged to Bland County (14-10), and the first quarter was almost halfway over before Narrows took the lead, 7-6. They never trailed again.
The Green Wave focused on grabbing the defensive rebound and pushing the ball down the court, scoring 14 unanswered points in the middle of the first half for a 23-8 advantage with 2:30 left before the break.
Senior Chase Blaker said the key was “locking down (defensively) in each and every player. They’ve got some good shooters, so defense was a big factor.”
Bland County was able to slow the pace occasionally, but Narrows got pristine play in the post from Dalton Bradley to help thwart a comeback.
The Bears roared back in the second half, getting nine straight points in the first three minutes of the third period to decrease their deficit to 31-20.
Closing out the quarter on a 7-3 run, Bland County trailed 44-32 entering the final period. The gap was briefly whittled down to nine, but the Narrows defense claimed the day.
Noah Payne and Drew Hoge led the Bears with 12 and 10 points respectively.
“We made a good run on them in the second half,” Hankins said.
“I kept trying to encourage my kids to get it (the deficit) to 10 going into the fourth quarter so we could make a little run at it.”
“But you can’t take anything away from Narrows. Patrick Bailey’s done just a tremendous job down here. And their student section and their community supported them well, and that made a big difference.”
Hankins said about his 31 years coaching Bland County basketball, “I am blessed, beyond measure —more than I ever deserved or thought possible.
“And I am so proud of these kids. For 30-plus years, they’ve done nothing but fight, from day one. I’m extremely proud of them, and the community that supported us.”
Bradley wound up with a game-high 18 points and 14 rebounds. Conley and Gavin Fletcher each made three treys and chipped in 13 and 11 points respectively. Blaker pulled down six rebounds; Matthew Morgan had 10 points and five boards.
Narrows will play at Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday in a regional semifinal. Auburn swamped Eastern Montgomery 80-59 in another Tuesday first-round game. The regional championship is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at George Wythe High School in Wytheville.
Asked to look ahead, Bailey said, “We won’t change anything. We’ll play our style. That’s what got us here. That’s how we’ll keep playing.”
Narrows 65, Bland 49
At William B. Patteson Jr. Gymnasium
BLAND COUNTY (14-10)
Noah Payne 5 1-2 12, Pierce Kegley 3 0-0 6, Trey Hardin 1 0-1 2, Trey Compton 3 1-1 8, Drew Hoge 4 1-2 10, Gage Hankins 2 5-6 9, Blake Buchanan 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 10-16 49.
NARROWS (17-6)
Adam Frame 2 0-0 5, Gavin Fletcher 3 2-2 11, Logan Conley 4 2-2 13, Chase Blaker 3 0-0 6, Matthew Morgan 1 8-14 10, Dalton Bradley 7 4-6 18, Hunter Smith1 0-0 2. Totals 21 16-24 65.
Bland County…...........................8 3 21 17 — 49
Narrows……........................….13 16 15 21 — 65
3-point goals — BC 3 (Payne 1, Compton 1, Hoge 1); NHS 7 (Frame 1, Fletcher 3, Conley 3). Total fouls — BC 22, NHS 17. Fouled out — BC, Payne, Kegley.
