Despite how significance of the Bedlam rivalry, Oklahoma has continually dominated the series. The Sooners have won 90 of the 116 games against Oklahoma State.
Though the rivalry is lopsided, there’s been several seasons where Bedlam proved to be the most important regular season game for one or both teams.
This year’s game could prove to be the most meaningful matchup in the history of the series, for many reasons.
Keeping the focus to this season, it should be one of the biggest games in the Big 12. The Sooners finished second in the annual conference preseason poll, with the Cowboys right behind at No. 3. Both teams, along with Baylor, should be right in the mix at the top of the conference.
It proved to be the most important regular season game for both teams last season. The Cowboys narrowly won, 37-33, which sealed their spot in the Big 12 title game, while keeping the Sooners out of it and ending their streak of six conference championships.
But the most significant part regards the future of the rivalry. When Oklahoma and Texas voted to join the SEC by 2025, Bedlam’s future was immediately called into question. Now, with reports that the Big 12 is entering into early negotiations to extend their media rights agreement past 2025, a potential early exit for Oklahoma could become more viable.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy expressed doubt about the viability of the rivalry during Big 12 Media Days in July.
“I think it’s not really feasible,” Gundy said. “We’re scheduled out through ‘32, ‘33, something like that. Once all this settles down, you’re going to have a minimum of nine conference games… Both schools, such as [us and OU], are scheduled out through then. So you’re talking about contract buyouts and convincing head coaches to play another game, which would be like playing another conference game. So then you’re talking about durability of your players, financial ramifications if you don’t play well…
“There’s a lot going on. I think most fans would like to do it, I just don’t know how feasible it is to happen right now.”
Even if the Sooners stay in the conference through 2025, this season could be one of the final games between the two state rivals. However, there’s still high stakes when it comes to the success of both teams this year.
With that in mind, here’s a look at Oklahoma State and what to expect from this year’s edition of Bedlam:
Quick facts
• When and where: The big game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time TBD.
Last season
• Offense: 31.1 points scored per game (46th nationally)
• Defense: 18.1 points allowed per game (9th nationally)
Series record
Oklahoma holds a 90-7-19 advantage against the Cowboys in the all-time series record. The Cowboys won last season, breaking the Sooners six-game winning streak.
