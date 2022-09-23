BLUEFIELD — The Beavers have had a stretch of unusually tough luck, but the toughest break so far was losing running back Amir Hairston for the season due an injury incurred on Bluefield’s final touchdown of the second half in last week’s game at Woodrow Wilson.
The highly-recruited Hairston suffered a broken tibia above the ankle when his leg hit the ground awkwardly after a WW defender tried to tackle him just before he crossed in the end zone.
Hairston, who rushed for 271 yards and five touchdowns on the season prior to coming out of last week’s game, subsequently underwent surgery for the break and is expected to fully recover in time to play his senior season for the Beavers.
“It was a freak accident. It was just a weird turn. He’ll be back next year,” said Bluefield had coach Fred Simon, whose squad absorbed it’s fourth consecutive close-game defeat, 30-27, at Beckley last week.
The Beavers (0-4) will turn to Gerrard Wade to take on primary rushing responsibilities tonight when Bluefield faces Richlands (1-3) at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Wade finished with 133 yards rushing and a touchdown against the Flying Eagles last week, by far his most productive offensive night of the season.
“Gerrard Wade did a nice job … and he’ll have to do it this week,” Simon said.
The Blue Tornado, which comes off a 21-0 loss to Abingdon, has scored three points since their 27-13 win over Gate City in the season opener. But this game has been a big deal for both programs for quite some time. Simon would never be inclined to take the Tornado lightly — especially at Richlands.
“They’re a good team as always. We just have to go there and play,” said Simon, whose star-crossed team has by no means abandoned it’s plans of battling its way into the Class AA playoffs.
“We’ve just got to make plays, whether they be offense or defense or special teams. We’ve got to make plays when we’ve got opportunities. If we can do that, I think we’ll be moving right along,” Simon said.
Tazewell (2-2) at Riverheads (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs bounced back with a 39-16 win over John Battle last week and came out of it in good shape, health-wise. Quarterback Carter Creasy could possibly return to the field after sitting out the Trojans, but backup Finn Moss will be ready to go in at a moment’s notice.
The Class 1 Gladiators had the nation’s longest-running win streak halted one game shy of the VHSL all-time state record in against Lord Botetourt just prior to last week’s open date. The historic 52-game unbeaten streak ended on the watch of head coach Ray Norcross, who took over this season for retiring coaching luminary Robert Casto.
Tazewell head coach J’me Harris noted the Gladiators’ loss to the Class 3 powerhouse Cavaliers neither reflects poorly on Norcross nor his team. It’s still Riverheads.
Giles (2-2) at Fort Chiswell (0-4), 7 p.m.
The Pioneers are coming off of a 28-0 loss to Floyd County. The Spartans, who beat Narrows 16-14 last week, hope to collect a Mountain Empire District win here.
Covington (0-4) at James Monroe (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe, which comes off of a 41-0 win at Meadow Bridge, is tied at No. 9 in the WVSSAC Class A rankings with Tucker County, both having a 7.0 rating. Covington comes off a 27-7 loss to James River-Buchanan.
Van (4-0) at River View (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Van, as opposed to “Vam” has steamrolled its opponents for four weeks. The Raiders are coming off a 52-28 loss to Hurley.
Saturday Game
PikeView (2-2) at Shady Spring (1-3), 3 p.m.
The Panthers, who collected their second-consecutive shutout victory with last week’s 27-0 win at Westside, look to blank another opponent in broad daylight, if possible. The Tigers, who come off a 68-0 drubbing at the hands of Independence, can be expected to resist.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.