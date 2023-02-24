RICHLANDS — Emma McAmis scored 23 points to lead Wise Central to a 54-51 victory over host Richlands in the Region 2D girls basketball tournament semifinals at Richlands Middle School on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors will advance to play Gate City in Saturday’s championship game, which is slated to be held at Richlands Middle School, time TBA. Gate City defeated Ridgeview 48-27 in Thursday’s other semifinal game.
Addie Jordan scored 12 points for Wise Central with Madison Looney adding nine and Emilee Brickey adding eight.
Annsley Trivette led the Lady Blue Tornado with 27 points, also pulling down six rebounds and distributing two assists.
Addy-Lane Queen added five points, Jaylyn Altizer had nine Arin Rife four and Erica Lamie six.
Richlands finished the season at (22-2), which is the best regular season record for Lady Blue Tornado basketball since 2013. Both of their losses were at the hands of Wise Central.
