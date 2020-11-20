NARROWS, Va. — Over the last five years, Narrows High School’s football team has trained Green Wave fans to expect to see their kids playing deep into November — with high hopes of making it to December.
Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe is also the school’s athletic director. During the same half-decade, he’s presided over something of an all-around renaissance of Green Wave boys and girls athletics. Narrows is a small, Class A school that shares athletes across the seasons. Typically, the party gets started in the fall and the competitive excitement spills over into the winter.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and Virginia’s statewide cancellation of all high school fall sports in 2020, the party has yet to start.
Lowe remains optimistic that in spite of the topsy-turvy circumstances, the thriving Green Wave athletic programs will find ways to keep their momentum alive headed into the intensely concentrated winter-fall-spring gantlet of overlapping seasons the VHSL has laid down for Southwest Virginia schools like Narrows.
But it remains challenging nevertheless.
“We had a Region meeting [recently] and I said, ‘The bad part about this is there’s no blueprint for this. There’s no way that we did it the last time.’ As coaches, we’re navigating this new normal just like the kids are.
“Sometimes, I just scratch my head and say, ‘Guys, I just don’t have an answer for us.’ That’s hard, because we’re the ones they look to for answers. When we don’t have the answers, I can only imagine how they feel,” he said.
The sense of temporal dislocation hasn’t been difficult at all for Lowe to imagine. He has been aware of his own ‘anniversary pangs’ as a head football coach. The Green Wave coach has grown accustomed to spending this month embroiled in the pursuit of a Region 1C football championship. Not to be doing so feels completely out of place.
“Really, it’s been that way for me every Friday,” said Lowe, who noted that the deeper he’s moved into autumn, the more acutely he’s felt football’s absence.
“I remember walking outside and I don’t know what it was. Maybe somebody had a fire going at their house. Just the smell ... I walked outside and then I called to my wife. I said, ‘Come here.’ She did and she looked at me and said, ‘Yeah. I know. It smells like football.’ It’s been a surreal fall.”
With all of sports shut down in Virginia, Lowe entertained hopes of perhaps getting a chance to slip across the state line to watch James Monroe play a few games this fall. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out either for Lowe or for the Mavericks, who were one of the West Virginia area teams hardest-hit by COVID-19 restrictions.
The upside is that Lowe has had enough on his plate at work to occupy his mind. Boys and girls basketball will be the first Green Wave varsity sports to compete this school year. Narrows’ traditional Christmas basketball tournament has become a casualty of the truncated 2020-21 regular season, but both boys and girls are set to tip-off (without literally tipping off) in a Pioneer District doubleheader at Highland on Dec. 21.
The first official day of basketball practice in Virginia will be December 7. But Green Wave boys and girls athletes, including football players, have been regularly engaging in conditioning sessions.
“Basketball is going a couple days a week, both boys and girls. Volleyball is going a couple days a week. Football is going four days a week and we’re doing some on-field stuff a day or two a week. We’ve been going pretty hard at it for a little while,” said Lowe, whose athletic programs have basically been conditioning steadily since receiving the first green light in July.
“We’ve have taken some short breaks. We took a break right at the beginning when school started, since it was such a unique situation. We took two weeks off just so the kids could figure out the new normal,” he said.
The first official football practice isn’t until Feb. 4. Customarily, Narrows boys basketball has had to start practice minus athletes that have been engaged in Green Wave football’s extended post-season runs. For the 2021 Spring Football Season, Lowe will find the situation reversed due to the overlap built into the revised sports schedules. In that Narrows boys hoops are on an upward trend, Lowe might find himself waiting even longer for athletes he shares with the basketball program.
On the other hand, the athletes’ physical transition from basketball to football condition — the reverse of the usual inter-seasonal adjustment — shouldn’t be difficult to achieve. Boys basketball and football workouts have been running concurrently.
“We’re a small school, so most of our kids play basketball. So we’ll be doing stuff [early February] with the ones who don’t play basketball. And what we’ve been doing is working out really good. We’ve been running basketball workouts and football workouts together. So kids will go do basketball workouts and we’ll have football workouts right after that.
“We’re sharing the kids right now and the kids are just wanting to do stuff. They don’t mind a bit to go to basketball workouts and then go hit the weights. They’re enjoying it,” Lowe said.
Narrows will begin the unprecedented 2021 spring football season on Monday, Feb. 22 with Bath County at Harry Ragsdale Field. The Green Wave will play its next three games on the road: Parry McCluer, Eastern Montgomery and Covington. All three are Saturday games with 1 p.m. kickoffs. Narrows returns to Harry Ragsdale field on Saturday, March 27 for a 1 p.m. kickoff with Craig County. Regular season wraps up at home on Friday, April 2 with arch-rival Giles — Narrows’ lone non-conference opponent over the six-game regular season slate.
“We start in February 22 with Bath and we end [regular season play] on Good Friday with Giles,” Lowe said, letting the strangeness of that statement settle in for a few seconds.
“We’re playing Giles in a varsity football game on Good Friday. Now, there’s your headline.”
