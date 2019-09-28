PRINCETON — Slowly, ever so slowly, the football drew a curving path through the night air. It left Tanner Wimmer’s foot 36 yards from the crossbar and began a flight through the thick night air at H.P. Hunnicutt Stadium with thousands of eyes straining to predict its path.
And then, with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter, it was through the uprights, providing the Tazewell Bulldogs with a 10-7 win on homecoming night for the Princeton Tigers.
Tazewell’s radio crew in the Princeton press box was jubilant.
“In the words of Larry Hypes, ‘How about them DOGS!?’ “ one of them yelled out.
For Princeton’s fans, it was a stunning turnaround, after the Tigers had checkmated the visitors’ offense for most of the second half.
Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said, “We turned the ball over, we shot ourselves in the foot a few times in the second half, but the resiliency of these kids is unbelievable.
“They made a promise, when they came to Tazewell High School as freshmen and sophomores, that they were going to turn this program around. That’s the first time that Tazewell has won back-to-back games in five years — and they had to gut one out on the road. That’s a great job by them.”
Neither side could get much offense going early in the contest, until Tazewell (3-1) got its big chance when talented junior Chancellor Harris took a handoff and took the ball 68 yards for the only score of the first half, with 1:59 remaining in the initial period.
A horsecollar tackle in the end zone at the end of the run appeared to injure Harris, and he did not return to the game. His rushing total on six carries was 95 yards.
The Bulldogs’ Cade Myers got the first of three Tazewell interceptions to end Princeton’s next drive, but no one would score in the rest of the half. Both sides attempted field goals unsuccessfully in the second quarter. The Tigers’ try ended a possession that lasted 5:12 and included two costly penalties by each team.
At halftime, Tazewell had rushed for 201 yards and Princeton (1-3) had a total of 72 yards of offense.
The second half for Tazewell was mostly a nightmare. The Dogs first two possessions ended with lost fumbles. Given a short field, Princeton capitalized quickly -- freshman Grant Cochran connected with a wide-open Ethan Parsons for a 21-yard TD pass. The next Tazewell series ended with an interception by Josiah Honaker.
But another five-minute Princeton foray ended with a 26-yard pass completion on fourth down that didn’t quite reach the end zone, and Tazewell took over.
The final big break for the Bulldogs came when Princeton fumbled the ball away and Tazewell recovered on the Princeton 18. Three plays later, after a false-start penalty on the visitors, the Dogs faced fourth and seven and kept its offense on the field — until the final second on the game clock, when Harris called time out and sent the field-goal unit onto the field for the game-winning kick.
Princeton got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but Tazewell’s Jared Mullins grabbed an interception and ran it back 27 yards to seal the road win.
Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo said, “We shot ourselves in the foot, the whole game. Hats off to coach Harris and his team. They played a great game.
“They did some things defensively that we haven’t seen — but we thought they might do. We feel that we’re pretty decent in the passing game, but ...
“We were inside the red zone probably four or five times, and came away with one touchdown. We’re not a good enough football team to pass those opportunities up. Our kids are fighting, they’re doing everything they can. We had seven starters out tonight. ...
“We’ve just got to keep digging. It’s frustrating, because these kids deserve (victories), they want it. But to get what we want, we know we have to continue to work for it.”
Pedigo said about Cochran, “Our freshman made some mistakes again tonight, but ... he’s a freshman in there, being thrown into the fire. I couldn’t be more proud of him. We’ve got to keep coaching him up ... .”
Harris said, “We were able to move the ball in the first half. We lost a couple of running backs there in the second half, and we had to start spotting some players in and out who don’t get a lot of reps in practice. That made it a little difficult for us to get a rhythm. ...
“You’ve got to give Princeton credit. That’s a tough football team, a well-coached football team. They gave us everything they had.”
Harris attributed the penalties mostly on “kids trying to work too hard ... They wanted to win this game so bad. So we more or less told them to keep their heads up and keep plowing forward.”
Cochran completed 14 of 30 throws for 162 yards. Amir Powell ran 15 times for 60 yards on the ground.
Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley was 5-for-5 passing in the first half and concluded the game with a 6-for-8 completion rate. Nunley also carried the ball 17 times for 98 yards.
It doesn’t get easier for Princeton next week, hosting the defending state champions of Virginia Class 2, Graham.
Tazewell will again be on the road next week, playing at Honaker.
Harris said, “The community’s behind us. We’ve got a lot of support. And these kids, man, I can’t say enough about how hard they play, and their willingness to compete.
“For them to go on the road and get this win, I’m so proud of them.”
