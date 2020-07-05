BLUEFIELD, Va. — Following consecutive years of garnering postseason honors Bluefield College football player DaMarcus Wimbush is on the preseason All-American team.
The Rams top linebacker led the NAIA Division I in tackles his junior season and has been placed on the Street & Smith’s NAIA All-American preseason team.
Wimbush racked up 146 tackles on the season for a Rams team that went 4-7 and was named to the Associated Press NAIA All-American first team defense for the second year in a row.
He added 3.5 sacks in his juniors season along with 12.5 tackles for a loss and a pair of forced fumbles.
The Danville, Virginia, native is set to play his final college season starting in September for the Rams already holding the school record for tackles in a career.
He likely will not eclipse the number of tackles he recorded in the 2019 season as Bluefield College will only be playing nine games but could do so after only playing in 10 of the 11 games last season.
Three fellow players from the Mid-South Conference were named to the preseason team in offensive lineman Austin Sherrill of Keiser, Kumi Sarpong Jr. a linebacker from Cumberlands and Keiser defensive back Sage Chen-Young.
Bluefield College is set to open its season with a home game against St. Andrews September 12.
COACHING CLASS
An NFHS/ACEP coaching class will be held on July 20, 21 and 23 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.