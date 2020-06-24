WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — A double-bogey on the 14th hole could have shaken up Peyton Wilson during Wednesday’s Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event at The Greenbrier.
Instead, the Rosedale, Va. golfer kept calm and carried on to collect the medal in the 17-18 Age Group with a 79.
Wilson lost his ball in the rough on 14, which is a Par 5 hole, but he was able to play the final five holes in 2-over par, holding on to edge Trey Sparks of Tazewell, Va. by three strokes. Daniel Goode of Wytheville, Va. shot an 85, finishing third.
One of the highlights of the day was a hole-in-one by Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. in the 13-14 Age Group. The 13-year old Laird made his ace on Par 3 hole No 4, making the 146-yard shot with an 8-iron.
Of local interest, David Goode of Wytheville won the 10-12 Age Group by shooting a 35 — even par for the nine-hole division. Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. finished second with a 37 and Cooper Hurst, also of Richlands, shot a 43 on his way to third place.
In other division results, Jake Albert of Blacksburg, Va. shot a 76 to win the 15-16 Age Group while Major Ewing of Blacksburg shot an 84 to win the 13-14 Age Group. Winning the 9-Under Age Group, Campbell Sayers of Marion, Va. shot a 42 to win that nine-hole division.
Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour action continues on Monday at Wytheville Golf Club in Wytheville, Va.
