WHEELING — The Mavericks’ gallops in 2022 ended one fence short of the championship pasture.
James Monroe High School’s Mavericks fell to the Yellowjackets of Williamstown 52-20 in the Class A title game on a chilly Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Williamstown (12-1) had lost the 2021 championship contest and showed its motivation to atone for it from start to finish. In James Monroe’s one previous trip to the state football championship, the Mavs lost to Bluefield 20-12 in the 2007 Class AA championship.
The Mavericks, the top-ranked team in the small-school division, finished 13-1 after its loss to the No. 2 team in the playoffs.
“We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about,” said Mavs coach John Mustain. “I’m as proud of these boys as I can be.”
He said about Williamstown, “All of their runners, they’re tough runners. … Hats off to them. They have a fantastic team.”
“Ultimately, I think it just came down to the trenches, up front, both sides of the ball.”
Chris Beck, head coach of Williamstown, said last December’s loss in the finals was “the motivator, the whole offseason, winter, spring, summer, fall. These guys had one goal and that was to get back here and they wanted to win. And they were able to do that.”
Disaster struck James Monroe on its second snap of the game. Cooper Ridgeway fumbled the ball away to Williamstown senior Harbor Haught. Four plays later, senior Rickie Allen plunged across the goal line and Max Molessa ran for a two-point conversion.
The Mavericks rang up a tie score following a six-play drive capped by Chaz Boggs’ nifty 25-yard run, combined with a conversion pass from Layton Dowdy to Eli Allen. But the Jackets outscored them 22-6 in the rest of the half.
Molessa broke through the Mavericks defensive line for touchdowns of 64 and 55 yards to create a 22-8 lead in the second quarter.
James Monroe answered with a 69-yard march that took almost six minutes. It was aided by the first two penalties of the game, both on Williamstown.
Ridgeway did most of the heavy lifting in the drive, and bulled into the end zone from 2 yards out with 5:35 remaining for halftime. A pass attempt for two points was stopped by a sack, and that ended the Mavs’ first-half scoring.
Williamstown wrapped up the first-half point parade by marching 84 yards, the final nine coming from Molessa on a 9-yard run with 1:03 on the clock.
He picked up where he left off after the halftime break, nailing his fourth touchdown on a 4-yard run, and adding the two-point conversion as well.
Eli Allen issued one of James Monroe’s highlights in the final minute of the half, booming a punt that seemed headed for a touchback, only to spin to a halt on the Williamstown 5 yard line — going into the books as a 55-yarder.
The Mavericks’ first five plays of the third period ended up being runs by quarterback Layton Dowdy, but his subsequent pass attempt glanced off Eli Allen’s hands and into the arms of Williamstown defender Colt Hesson.
Dowdy said about his third-quarter spree, “We just came out, and it seemed to be working, so we just kept running it until something happened. I wanted the ball; I felt like I could make something happen.”
The Mavs defense limited the Jackets to a three-and-out on their next series, resulting in the first punt by the Jackets, but they soon got the ball back and Molessa made it pay off with a 17-yard touchdown churn on the first play of the final quarter.
Two plays later, Dowdy connected with Boggs for a 48-yard aerial touchdown which would be the final points of the night for the Monroe County squad.
Rickie Allen created bookends for his night by carrying the ball four times in the next drive and nailing the game’s final points on a 5-yard touchdown run with 8:37 left.
Dowdy gained the nod of the working media as his team’s player of the game. He passed for 118 yards and one touchdown and ran eight times for 36 yards.
Max Molessa was voted player of the game for Williamstown after running for 259 yards and passing for 58 more. His five touchdown runs tied a Class A title-game record for rushing TDs.
His backfield mate Rickie Allen ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Beck said about Rickie Allen and Molessa, “Nobody works harder than those two. They’re selfless. … I think they’re two of the premier, if not the best backs, in Class A, and they displayed that tonight.”
For the first time in the history of the “Super Six” West Virginia football playoffs, all three teams that lost the previous year’s title games came back to win them the following year. Huntington won in Class AAA and Independence finished undefeated in Class AA.
Dowdy said that the Yellowjackets “were hard to do anything with. They were just pounding it down our throats. They’re a very good team. They deserve the win. … Props to them.”
“They all just flew to the ball, and got there faster than we could get there.”
He was already looking to the future.
“I hope to be back here, soon,” he said.
At Wheeling Island Stadium
Williamstown ……… 14 16 8 14 — 52
James Monroe …… 8 6 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
Will — Rickie Allen 1 run (Max Molessa run), 11:04
JM — Chaz Boggs 25 run (Eli Allen pass from Layton Dowdy), 8:40
Will — Molessa 64 run (run failed), 6:14
Second Quarter
Will — Molessa 55 win (Lewis Goodnow pass from Molessa), 11:14
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 2 run (run failed), 5:35
Will — Molessa 9 run (Allen run), 1:03
Third Quarter
Will — Molessa 4 run (Molessa run), 8:57
Fourth Quarter
Will — Molessa 17 run (Molessa run), 11:51
JM — Boggs 48 pass from Layton Dowdy (kick failed), 11:23
Will — R. Allen 5 run (kick wide left), 8:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Will, Max Molessa 19-259, Rickie Allen 20-112, Lynne Joy 4-22, Harbor Haught 2-5, Cooper Billingsley 2-1, team 1-(—2). JM, Cooper Ridgeway 10-25, Layton Dowdy 8-36, Braydie Carr 8-13, Chaz Boggs 5-47, Eli Allen 1-(—6).
PASSING — Will, Colt Henson 0-1-0-0-0; Molessa 5-5-58-0-0.. JM, Dowdy 6-10-118-1-1; E. Allen 1-1-8-0-0; Ryan Mann 0-1-0-1.
RECEIVING — Will, Lewis Goodnow 2-22, Hesson 2-13, Joy 1-23. JM, E. Allen 3-59, Boggs 2-58, Carr 1-8, Ridgeway 1-1.
